BROCKPORT — William Smith volleyball faced its first big test of adversity on Friday night against SUNY Brockport and although the Herons forced a fifth set, they ultimately fell 21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 18-25, 15-5.

Elizaveta Telepova registered 15 kills and scored a team-high of 16 points for William Smith (3-1). Her teammate Elaina Wamhoff had 25 setter assists, four aces and six kills for 10 points.

The Herons remain in Brockport for a Saturday doubleheader against Hamilton College at 11:30 a.m. and University of Rochester at 1:30 p.m.

In other women’s volleyball from Friday night:

Maine Maritime Academy 3, Keuka 1

BOSTON, Mass. — The Keuka College Women’s Volleyball game lost its opening game in a tournament hosted by UMass.-Boston. The Wolves faced Maine Maritime Academy and lost 3-1 on Friday night.

The offense for Keuka College (0-5) was led by Emma Sipos with seven kills and four aces. Casey Hunziker had 22 assists for the Wolves and Ava Hubbard finished with a team-high 16 digs.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Oswego 7, Keuka 0

OSWEGO — The Keuka College Field Hockey team lost on the road on Friday at Oswego State by the score of 7-0 in a non-conference game.

Jordan Nichols made 11 saves in goal for Keuka College (0-3). The Wolves take on Lycoming College for the first time on Saturday afternoon at the Jephson Community Athletic Complex at 12 p.m.