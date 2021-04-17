HENRIETTA — The William Smith lacrosse team won its season-high third straight game, beating the Rochester Institute of Technology 16-11 on Friday afternoon.
RIT scored the first goal of the game but the Herons outscored the Tigers 10-2 to close out the first half and to help solidify control.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy and sophomore midfielder Maddie Montgomery both scored a game-high five goals for the Herons.
William Smith will be back home today when it hosts RIT in the home finale on Boswell Field. The game is expected to start at 2 p.m.
In other college action from Friday:
MEN’S GOLF
Round 1 of 2
1. University of Rochester +18
2. University of Rochester (B) +35
3. St. John Fisher +38
4. Hobart +51
5. Nazareth College +56
IRONDEQUOIT — Day one of the 2-day Kravetz Invitational took place Friday morning. The Statesmen are currently in fourth place overall out of five teams after the first round.
Seniors Phil Satin and William Bonelli tied for the best rounds for Hobart on Friday when both finished with scores of 83 (+11). The two lone senior Statesmen are in a tie for 13th place compared to everyone else in the event.
The final round will take place today at Oak Hill Country Club with the first pairings expected to go off at 11 a.m.
Bonelli had the lone birdie for the Statesmen on Friday. He tees off at 11:56 a.m. today for his second round.
Satin is in the final paring of the day when he tees off at 12:12 p.m. this afternoon.