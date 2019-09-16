GENEVA — William Smith field hockey team wrapped up the 2019 William Smith Classic with a game against Lebanon Valley.
After their convincing first win of the season against Manhattanville the day before, the Herons (1-4) were unable to defeat the Dutchmen (2-4) and fell by a score of 3-1.
William Smith was kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter and only managed three shots, meanwhile Lebanon Valley scored early when Danielle Alba connected with Hannah Simon.
In the second quarter, the Herons managed to get five shots on net and leveled the score early.
First-year Mackenzie Wodka, who scored her first collegiate goal on Saturday against Manhattanville, passed the ball to junior Sophie Craig, who’s shot blew past Dutchmen goalkeeper Nikki Willi.
Despite tying the game, the Herons couldn’t keep the Dutchmen at bay and Cecile Kat scored three minutes later to make it 2-1.
William Smith’s offensive would not stutter and managed to outshoot Lebanon Valley for the remainder of the game. However, Willi stopped seven shots to keep the Herons at a single goal.
In net for the Herons was junior Alexandra DeVito, who made four saves in the first half, and sophomore Stephanie Stone, making one save in the second half.
Oneonta 3, Keuka 0
Penn St.-Behrend 3, Keuka 0
AURORA — Keuka women’s volleyball continued to slide and its losing streak extended to five games in the Wells College Invitational over the weekend.
It was a tough weekend for the Wolves, who failed to reach more than 19 points in a set against any opponent.
In the first match against Oneonta, Keuka lost 25-11, 25-10, 25-12.
Grace Allen did all she could for the Wolves and finished with 5 kills, 16 assists and two digs.
Keuka finished the match with a -.037 kill percentage while Oneonta had a .357 kill percentage.
In the second match, Keuka did not fare much better against Penn St.-Behrend, losing 25-13, 25-19, 25-7.
Grace Allen and Erika Shephard were the lead Wolves in the loss.