ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hobart & William Smith tennis teams finished off their Florida trip with victories on Thursday morning. The Herons snuck out a 5-4 victory over St. Catherine University while the Statesmen dominated past Trinity College of Connecticut 8-1.
Hobart (7-3) capped off a prefect trip in the Sunshine State after not losing any of their six matches. The Herons (4-4) split their four matches down in Florida.
First-year Haley Levine had no problem with St. Catherine’s Sofia Walker as Levine won at No. 2 singles for the Herons in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
William Smith sophomore Natalie Haythorn also won by the exact same result at No. 4 singles as she cruised past St. Catherine’s Monica Zink, 6-3, 6-3.
For the Statesmen, junior Winter Fagerberg won as he defeated Trinity’s No. 2 singles player, 7-6, 7-5.
Sophomore Jacob Linares had a wild No. 5 singles match for Hobart. He defeated Trinity’s Brandon Felcher in three sets, 6-0, 4-6 and 10-8 in the final set.
In other collegiate action from Thursday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 13, SUNY Poly 12, OT
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (1-3) picked up its first win of the 2023 season on Thursday evening against SUNY Poly.
Keuka senior attacker Trinity Burton scored four times and no bigger of a goal than the game-winning overtime goal with 3:22 left in the overtime period. Burton’s senior teammate Madeline Greene also chipped in for four goals in the big victory.
BASEBALL
Union 5, Keuka 2
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Wolves continued their Florida trip on Thursday afternoon when they fell to Union College.
Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Anthony Laurinitis was able to strike out 12 Union batters over six innings but suffered the loss for Keuka (2-5) on the bump.
Wolves senior designated hitter Josh Tryon reached base twice in the game.
SOFTBALL
Union 10, Keuka 5
Lawrence 5, Keuka 1
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Wolves continued their Florida trip on Thursday morning when they lost both games of a doubleheader against Union College and Lawrence University.
Freshman catcher Makenna DeMoney led Keuka (0-8) with two hits and two runs batted in during the first game against Union. Senior right-handed starting pitcher Shauna Pimm suffered the loss on the mound for the Wolves.
In game two against Lawrence, freshman Grace Eagen was one of three players to record two hits for Keuka and Eagen knocked in the one run. Senior right-handed starting pitcher Kelsey Mohl struck out two Lawrence batters over 3.2 innings in the loss for the Wolves.