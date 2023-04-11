KEUKA PARK — Every once in a while, Hobart and Keuka athletics clash for a battle of the lakes. Tuesday afternoon, the Statesmen and Wolves met for the first time ever on the baseball diamond. Hobart won 15-2 on the back of several players.
Hobart graduate student Michael Whiteherse went 6-for-6 and stole five bases. It's the second most hits in a game and the second most stolen bases in a game by a Division III player this season. All of Whiteherse's hits were singles.
"Mike is our table setter," Hobart Head Coach Brad Cook said to hwsathletics.com. "He gets the offense going. Speed is a weapon that never slumps. I'm proud of the work he's put in and the adjustments he's made to his approach."
Will Jones finished the game 3-for-4 with a game-high four RBIs and two runs scored for the Statesmen (5-14) and starting pitcher Cole Tarrant went three innings, striking out four. He allowed one hit and one run to earn the win.
For Keuka (4-14), Tyler Lewandowski and Nolan Quinn each knocked in an RBI single and Donald Nemeth registered a double.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
SOFTBALL
Corning 14, FLCC 4
CORNING — FLCC lost a doubleheader by the same mark on Tuesday, each in five innings.