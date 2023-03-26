AUBURN — After playing the home opener at McDonough Park on Friday, the Hobart Statesmen baseball team continued its first home series against Clarkson University on Saturday afternoon but this time for a doubleheader at Falcon Park.
The Statesmen were swept in all three games as they fell against Clarkson 13-2 in seven innings in game one and 7-5 in game two of the doubleheader on Saturday.
First-year right-handed pitcher Max Friedlander got the start in game one for Hobart (2-9, 0-3) as he struck out three Clarkson batters while suffering the loss.
In game two, Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Griffin Snyder pitched 6.2 innings while suffering the loss. Graduated student Michael Whiteherse batted lead-off and played center field during his three-hit game to lead the Statesmen offensively.
In other collegiate action this past weekend:
SATURDAY
BASEBALL
John Hopkins 7, Keuka 3
DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Wolves wrapped up their Florida trip on Saturday morning against John Hopkins University.
Senior left-handed starting pitcher Spencer Brown suffered the loss for Keuka (2-7) after striking out two John Hopkins batters.
Wolves junior center fielder Matt Vaccaro knocked out a 2-run homerun in the top of the fifth inning to get Keuka on the scoreboard.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 14, Columbia-Greene 1, 5 innings
FLCC 21, Columbia-Greene 1, 5 innings
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers officially started their 2023 season on Saturday afternoon as they hosted Columbia-Greene Community College for a doubleheader.
FLCC (2-0) had two people record three hits in the opener. Sophomore shortstop and Canandaigua graduate Skyllar Weigert along with freshman right fielder and Red Jacket graduate Natalie Lecceardone each recorded three hits.
Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Seelye struck out three Columbia-Greene batters in game one to grab the win on the mound. Freshman starting pitcher Aubrey Roberts finished with seven strikeouts to pick up the win in game two.
Seelye had a four-hit, four-run batted in performance in game two.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Keuka 20, Keystone 4
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves are entering Empire 8 play on the right note since their season-opening loss. Keuka (4-1) won its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon by destroying Keystone College.
Midlakes graduate Brandon MacDonell led the Wolves in the win as the senior midfielder scored six goals on the day. Four different Keuka players recorded at least a hat-trick.
Senior goaltender Dylan Hoad finished with eight saves in the victory for Keuka.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Canton 11, Keuka 10
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves lost a tough one on Saturday afternoon against SUNY Canton.
Keuka (1-4) fell behind 6-2 in the early stages of the second quarter but were able to make it a one goal deficit twice but could not overcome to take the lead.
The Wolves were led in scoring by junior midfielder Julia Bauder and senior attacker Sadie Bonetti. Bauder recorded four goals while Bonetti, a Mynderse Academy graduate, finished with three goals scored.
Sophomore goaltender and Marcus Whitman graduate, Alyssa Chase ended her day with 14 saves in the loss.
Williams Smith 15, St. Lawrence 3
GENEVA — The Stiles Field at the Thomas B. Poole ‘61 and Family Sports Dome was host of Saturday afternoon’s top-20 girls lacrosse matchup.
The No. 5 Herons steam-rolled past No. 20 St. Lawrence after a 7-0 halftime lead.
St. Lawrence did not record its first goal of the game until William Smith (7-0, 2-0) was up 9-0 in the early stages of the third quarter. Herons’ sophomore goaltender Maura Smeader finished with six saves in the win to remain undefeated.
Smeader’s sophomore teammate Katherine Murray led William Smith with four goals scored.
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
FLCC 16, Broome 2, 5 innings
FLCC 16, Broome 6, 6 innings
CANANDAIGUA — Freshman left fielder Alex Ahlstrom knocked three base hits in game one for the Lakers to cruise past SUNY Broome Community College during their doubleheader on Sunday afternoon.
Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher and Geneva graduate, Nicholas Franceschi struck out six Broome batters over just four innings pitched to pick up the win on the bump.
FLCC (15-2, 4-0) played one more inning in game two. Sophomore shortstop Tyler Cerame and sophomore catcher DJ Stoianovich each had three hits in the win for the Lakers. Sophomore Nick Balcom won in relief for FLCC after striking out four in just two innings pitched.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 16, Jamestown 8, 5 innings
FLCC 14, Jamestown 4, 5 innings
CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers continued it’s hot start to their 2023 season on Sunday afternoon when they hosted Jamestown Community College for a doubleheader.
Sophomore starting pitcher Reagan Seelye improved to 2-0 to start her season on the mound after pitching a complete game in game one. She finished with nine strikeouts in the contest. Sophomore left fielder Peyton Cory scored three runs in the win.
In game two, freshman starting pitcher Aubrey Roberts also improved to 2-0 to her season on the mound. She also threw a complete game and struck out six Jamestown hitters. Cory led FLCC (4-0) with three runs scored once again in the second game of the doubleheader.