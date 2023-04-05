GENEVA — Poor weather forced a location change for the women’s lacrosse matchup between William Smith and Rochester Institute of Technology. It doesn’t seem like the location played any sort of a factor as the Herons (10-0, 4-0) won big, 19-9. William Smith, the No. 3 ranked team in the country, took control rapidly with a 4-1 first quarter followed by an 8-1 second quarter.
Nine different Herons found the back of the net throughout the game. Freshman Natalie Daniels led the way with a career-high six goals on eight shots. She added two ground balls, two draw controls and one caused turnover. Payton McMahon was the only other William Smith player to register a hat-trick. Three other players cored two goals and four scored once. Maura Smeader and Madison Dicks split time in goal. Smeader made two saves and Dicks made one.
The win marks 12 straight victories for William Smith over RIT dating back to 2012.
In other collegiate action from a rainy Wednesday:
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. John Fisher at Keuka
KEUKA PARK — Keuka and St. John Fisher men’s lacrosse concluded after the Times went to press. At that time, the Wolves (4-3, 0-2) were down 21-1 with two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Kyle Murphy scored the lone goal for Keuka.
BASEBALL
Hobart 20, Elmira 10
ELMIRA — While William Smith lacrosse got to stay home for their matchup, the Hobart baseball team (3-12) had to travel to Elmira to squeeze in a non-conference matchup with the Soaring Eagles (3-16).
The bats for both teams came to life in the third and fourth innings as a total of 13 runs were scored. But, the Statesmen hitters were scorching hot with four runs in the third answered by five in the fourth and a whopping eight more in the fifth. Eight batters drove in runs for the Statesmen.
Christian Petry, Will Jones and Isaiah Pinto accounted for 14 of the runs for Hobart. Jones drove in six runs on four hits and scored twice, Pinto drove in five runs on two hits and scored twice, and Petry drove in four runs on one hit with a grand slam and scored four times.
TENNIS
Hobart 8, Rochester 1
GENEVA — Typically, Hobart and U of R denotes a Liberty League matchup, but not in tennis. The Yellowjackets compete in the University Athletic Conference so the Tuesday afternoon matchup inside the Caird Field House was a non-conference match.
Hobart (10-4) had another successful match against Rochester (5-7), winning their sixth straight matchup dating back to 2017. Hobart took two out of three doubles matches and swept singles play.