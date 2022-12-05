GENEVA — Hobart basketball hosted Vassar after a tough last-second loss against RPI on Friday and won 75-64 thanks to a 57.8% shooting performance and a 35-23 rebounding edge.
Senior Jackson Meshanic led all scorers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting with two 3-pointers and 6-for-6 from the charity stripe. Aidan Rodgers and Carter Meshanic contributed 14 and 11 points, respectively.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Jefferson 60, FLCC 54
HOPEWELL — A back-and-forth contest went in favor of the Jefferson Cannoneers and left the Lakers still searching for its first win.
The Lakers (0-9) were led by Jevonte Williams with 18 points and a steal. Danny Amador was FLCC’s most efficient shooter from the field, scoring at a 55% rate. Amador also finished the afternoon with 12 points, for rebounds, five assists, and two steals.
Keuka 77, Sage 74
ALBANY — Keuka ended its two-game skid on Saturday with a bucket with 33 seconds remaining and hung on the rest of the way to secure the win.
Keuka (3-2, 1-1) was led with 27 points from senior Devin Milton. Alijah Ellis set a new career-best with 16 points and Mason VanDeMortel added 13 in the win.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Jefferson 86, FLCC 29
HOPEWELL — Lakers freshman Allaysha Grady led the team in the scoring column with nine points to go with three rebounds and a steal. Newark grad Izzy Robson followed with five points, four rebounds and two assists.
Vassar 74, William Smith 54
GENEVA — The William Smith College basketball team lost its fourth game in a row on Saturday to Vassar. The Herons (1-5, 0-2) were led by Brooke Jarvis once again with 16 points and eight rebounds and shot 88% from the free throw line.
Sophomore Maddie Patrick chipped in seven points and 11 rebounds for the Herons.
Sage 70, Keuka 54
ALBANY — Mary Cotter set a career-best in points for the Wolves with 22, but it was not enough to overcome a 22-9 first quarter from Sage. With the loss, the Wolves have dropped their last three games.
The 22 points for Cotter was the most by a Keuka College (3-5, 0-2) player this season. Meg McGwin added 12 points. Cotter and McGwin also tied for the team lead with six rebounds.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 4, Plymouth St. 0
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — The William Smith College ice hockey team wrapped up its four-game road trip with its second shutout of the year. Four different players scored a goal for the Herons (6-5-1, 4-4-0)
Sydney Foster led the way for William Smith with a goal and an assist and Erin Murray stopped all 25 shots she faced as she earned her first shutout of the season.
SQUASH
Middlebury 6, Hobart 3
William Smith 7, Middlebury 2
Hobart 8, Wesleyan 1
William Smith 7, Wesleyan 2
Hobart 9, Vassar 0
William Smith 9, Vassar 0
GENEVA — It was a sweep weekend for the William Smith squad as they handily beat No. 17 Middlebury and No. 25 Wesleyan on Saturday and capped the weekend with a sweep of Vassar on Sunday. After an early Saturday loss to Middlebury, Hobart rebounded with two wins to end the weekend.
With the win on Sunday, the Herons have won 14 straight matches against the Brewers. Hobart and William Smith teams both settle down for the next month and won’t be back in action until next year on Jan. 8 and 9 when the Statesmen welcome Trinity College and the Herons welcome Bowdoin.
SWIMMING & DIVING
Don Richards Invitational
Hobart 5th out of 6
William Smith 6th out of 7
ROCHESTER — Hobart and William Smith’s swimming and diving squads made the short trek up to RIT for the multi-day Don Richards Invitational.
Leading the way for the Herons was sophomore Tessa Yohan, taking third place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:18.46. Yohan finished in sixth place in the women’s 200-yard IM with a time of 2:18.05.
For Hobart, first-year Daniel Barrientos led the Statesmen with two top two finishes, including a first-place finish from the 3-meter board. Barrientos posted a score of 470.45 from the 3-meter diving board, earning him his ninth victory in his first season as a Statesmen. He then followed that up with a second-place finish from the 1-meter board, earning a score of 459.10.