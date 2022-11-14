WILLIMANTIC, CONN. — Hobart basketball took third place in the Eastern Tip-Off tournament with a 74-51 win over Anna Maria College on Saturday.
Senior forward Jackson Meshanic posted his second double-double of the the weekend tournament with game-highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Amcats. That effort earned Meshanic a spot on the All-Tournament Team.
It was a balanced scoresheet for the Statesmen (2-1) as 18 players got playing time against Anna Maria and 15 contributed at least one point or one rebound.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Onondaga 90, FLCC 81
HOPEWELL — The Lakers hosted Onondaga Community College on Saturday for a NJCAA Region III contest. The regional and conference foes went toe for toe in the 1st-half before OCC pulled ahead in the second.
Sophomore Jevonte Williams led the team in scoring with 22 and added nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Freshman Alex Hill sunk four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block as well.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Geneseo 69, Keuka 31
GENESEO — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost on Saturday at SUNY Geneseo in an early-season non-conference matchup.
Keuka College (1-1) was led by Sydney Brown with eight points. Freshman Mary Cotter was second on the team with six points.
Onondaga 87, FLCC 35
HOPWELL — The sixth-ranked Onondaga Lazer used its immense offensive firepower to a big win over the Lakers on Saturday.
Penn Yan grad Hayley Andersen led the Lakers with 11 points followed by Newark grad Izzy Robson with seven points. Andersen ended just short of a double-double with nine rebounds.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 5, Cortland 0
CORTLAND — The second-ranked Hobart College ice hockey knocked off Cortland in its first road game of the season.
Sophomores Luke Aquaro and Shane Shell led the Statesmen with three points each. Aquaro scored twice and added an assist while Shell racked up three helpers.
First-year Damon Beaver played all 60 minutes in goal and made 28 saves as he recorded his first collegiate shutout.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 5, William Smith 0
GENEVA — William Smith fell to one of the top-ranked programs in the country in a weekend doubleheader. Erin Murray and Annie Hauser split time in goal. Hauser started and made 16 saves. Murray came on in relief and stopped all 27 shots she faced.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
NCAA Division III First Round
William Smith 12,
SUNY Delhi 0
GENEVA — William Smith soccer got back on scoreboard in dramatic fashion in the first round of the Division III NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Two players that came off the William Smith bench registered a hat-trick. Moira van der Putt scored three goals and Maggie Speckhart set a William Smith record for goals by a player in a single game with five. The previous record of four had been accomplished three times by Joan Grupp ‘88, Laura Burnett-Kurie ‘08 and Staci Donald ‘96.
Speckhart added an assist to finish the contest with 11 points, also a Heron record. The 12 goals scored by the Herons were a William Smith record in the NCAA tournament. The Herons scored nine goals in last year’s first round win over John Jay.
FIELD HOCKEY
NCAA Division III Second Round
Johns Hopkins 1,
William Smith 0
BABSON PARK, MASS. — The 17th-ranked William Smith field hockey team’s dominant season came to a close at the hands of the fourth-ranked team in the country on Saturday.
The Herons kept pace with the Blue Jays for almost all 60 minutes until the Blue Jays broke the deadlock with seven minutes to play.
Johns Hopkins (17-3) allowed 11 goals all season long and held the Herons (17-4) to just one shot all game long. Kristen McCormack made seven saves in net for William Smith