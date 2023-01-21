GENEVA — The Hobart Statesmen basketball team tied its season-high three-game win streak on Friday night at Bristol Gymnasium.
The Statesmen handed Clarkson University a 87-83 loss after senior forward Jackson Meshanic led Hobart with a game-high 24 points.
Meshanic also hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds in the win.
Sophomore guard Pat Healy came off the bench and contributed with 16 points for the Statesmen.
Hobart (9-7, 5-4) also got 18 points from senior Patrick Walker after both he and Meshanic went 9-for-12 from the floor.
In other collegiate action from Friday night:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Medaille 77, Keuka 61
BUFFALO — The Wolves’ season-worst losing streak extended to six straight losses on Friday night at Medaille College.
Senior guard Devin Milton led Keuka (5-8, 1-7) with 18 points in the loss.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarkson 74 William Smith 52
GENEVA — The Herons could not start their first 3-game winning streak of the season on Friday evening at Bristol Gymnasium.
Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney led the Herons in scoring with 13 points while also grabbing a game-high 12 rebounds.
William Smith (5-10, 3-5) trailed Clarkson by 21 points at the halftime break as that became too big of a deficit for them to climb back into the game.
Medaille 58, Keuka 38
BUFFALO — The Wolves remain searching for their first victory in conference play on Friday evening when they traveled to play Medaille College.
Freshman guard Mary Cotter came off the bench and led Keuka (3-12, 0-8) with 10 points.