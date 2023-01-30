ROCHESTER — The Hobart College basketball team won its sixth straight game, defeating Rochester Institute of Technology, 74-56 and recording the program’s longest win streak since winning six in a row in January and February of 2020.
Hobart shot 47.4% from the floor for the game, including 52.2% in the second half. The Statesmen, who began the game fourth in the nation in rebounding margin (+11.8), outrebounded the Tigers 40-24 and limited the home team to just 36.7% shooting. Forward Jackson Meshanic led Hobart with a game-high 19 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Hobart 5, Johnson & Wales 1
GENEVA — Down 1-0, the Statesmen rattled off five unanswered goals led by sophomore Luke Aquaro’s three assists.
Junior Jonah Alexander and first-year Tanner Hartman each scored a pair of goals and first-year Graham Burke made his collegiate debut, stopping 13 of the 14 shots he faced.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Johnson & Wales 3, William Smith 2 (OT)
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — William Smith was edged by Johnson & Wales University in overtime on Saturday afternoon. The Herons (9-10-1, 7-7) could not solve J&W’s goaltender Leah White, who finished the game with 34 saves.
Annie Hauser went the distance in goal for William Smith and made 10 saves.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hartwick 73, Keuka 70
KEUKA PARK — Devin Milton continued to climb the Keuka record books despite a close loss on Saturday.
Milton led all scorers with 22 points and with that he passed Teddy Tuggles and Kyle Bower on the career scoring list. The senior now sits in 12th on the all-time scoring list for the Wolves. Milton also moved into eighth on the career list for three-pointers made, steals, and field goals made.
Jaden Keasey and Newark grad Mason VanDeMortel each added 12 points for Keuka (7-9, 3-8).
HVCC 94, FLCC 64
TROY — Danny Amador put up a game-high 27 points and two other Lakers joined him in double figures the Sunday loss to Hudson Valley. Juan Navedo added 15 points and Frankie Oropeza scored 11 for FLCC.
The Lakers were down by just one heading into the second half, but shooting 30% from the field in the second half to HVCC’s 50% resulted in a loss.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 63, RIT 58
ROCHESTER — William Smith ended a three-game losing streak with a clutch win that completed the season sweep of the Tigers.
Brooke Jarvis led the Herons with 15 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season while senior Lauren DeVaney chipped in 11 points and 11 rebounds for her team-leading eighth double-double of the season. First-year Mckenzie Mandyck posted a career-high 12 points after going 4-for-6 from behind the arc.
Hartwick 52, Keuka 37
KEUKA PARK — Keuka’s skid continued on Saturday with a loss that extended their streak to 13 games without a win.
Lauren Hill led Keuka College (3-15, 0-11) with 13 points. Killian Mahoney was also in double figures with 10 points for the Wolves.
HVCC 72, FLCC 23
TROY — After winning its first game of the regular season on Saturday, FLCC was denied a second win by Hudson Valley on Sunday. Izzy Robson scored a team-high 12 points.
A 25-2 first quarter defined the result. HVCC shot 41% from the field while the Lakers shot at 21%.
SWIMMING & DIVING
RIT 189, Hobart 10
RIT 215, William Smith 67
ROCHESTER — For Hobart, senior Avi Rajkarnikar took fourth place in the men’s 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.61 and earned fifth-place in both the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:19.78, and the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.63.
First-year Tillman Washington represented the Statesmen from the diving boards, posting two fourth-place finishes on the day. From the 1-meter diving board he posted a score of 131.80 while posting a score of 151.80 from the 3-meter board.
For William Smith, the 200 relay team placed second with a time of 2:01:3. In the 200-yard freestyle, freshman Lea Emanuel finished in second with a time of 2:06.61.
SQUASH
Hobart 6, Colby 3
William Smith 7, Colby 2
GENEVA — The No. 22 Hobart team pulled off another upset on the season with a win over No. 20 Colby College and the No. 13 William Smith team continued to dominate with its eighth win in a row.
For Hobart, the win came in the final four matches as the Statesmen players took three out of the final four to win the match. At No. 1, Omar Kiwan defeated Youssif Mostafa, 11-3, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4. Kiwan leads the Statesmen this season with 11 wins. He is 11-5 overall this season with a 2-1 mark in the No. 1 spot.
William Smith had four sweeps in the match and added two 3-1 victories and had a 3-2 win. The Herons are 6-2 against nationally ranked teams this season and have won three straight matches against Colby.
Senior Marce Marquez Martinez, who was playing in her final match at the Smith Squash Center, cruised to an 11-3, 11-1, 11-8 win over Celine Odegard at No. 3. The win improved Marquez Martinez to 12-3 on the season. She is 11-2 in the No. 3 spot.