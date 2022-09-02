KEUKA PARK — Thursday night marked the 2022 season mens soccer opener for both the Hobart Statesmen and the Keuka Wolves when the two sides squared up.

The Statesmen attacked early to beat the Wolves 3-0 at Keuka College.

Midfielder Brian Sheehan scored the game’s first goal of the night when the first-year Statesman netted one in at 5:40 into the contest.

Sheehan was one of three different Statesmen who scored on Thursday.

Hobart led 2-0 at the halftime break.

Keuka freshman goalkeeper Carson Smith finished with three saves in the game after playing all 90 minutes in front of the Wolves’ net.

Hobart (1-0) will play its home opener on Sunday when the Statesmen welcome Medaille College at 3 p.m.

Keuka (0-1) will play three straight home games to open their 2022 season as they host SUNY Potsdam at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

In other college action from Thursday:

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Keuka 2, Hilbert 2, tie

HAMBURG — The Wolves started their 2022 season with a season-opening tie against Hilbert College on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore midfielder Shayla Vetter scored the Wolves’ two goals in the contest. Her second goal came at 76:08 into the game to level both sides at two goals each.

Junior goalkeeper Sam Pelcher recorded five saves in the tie.

Keuka (0-0-1) will now play its first game of the 2022 season at home when they host Buffalo State at 3:30 p.m. for the home opener. Saturday.

William Smith 8, St. Joe’s (Conn.) 0

COLONIE — It was the season opener for the Herons when they traveled to play the University of Saint Joseph’s on Thursday afternoon.

It took William Smith just over 13 minutes to get on the scoreboard when senior forward Seneca Blakely-Armitage knocked in the first goal of the season.

Blakely-Armitage was one of eight different Herons to score on Thursday in the rout.

St. Joe’s didn’t put together one shot on goal as it made it an easy day for William Smith (1-0). They will now play their next game on Sunday when they host 15th-ranked Carnegie Mellon University at 12 noon for the home opener.

FIELD HOCKEY

Brockport 11, Keuka 0

BROCKPORT — It was a rough season opener for the Wolves in their loss against SUNY Brockport.

Sophomore forward Kirstin Billings led Keuka with three shots on goal on Thursday afternoon.

Sophomore goalkeeper Jordan Nichols finished with seven saves while freshman goalkeeper Linzie Michel ended with three saves in the loss for the Wolves.

Keuka (0-1) is back in action tonight when they host Keystone College at 7 p.m. for the home opener.

William Smith 3, St. John Fisher 0

ROCHESTER — A solid first quarter propelled the Herons to a season-opening victory over St. John Fisher College on Thursday evening.

Graduate student forward Emily Leonard only needed 96 seconds into the season to give William Smith their first goal of the year as that was one of two goals that the Herons recorded in the opening quarter.

Herons junior goalkeeper Brittany Foster recorded four saves in the shutout victory to start her 2022 season.

William Smith (1-0) will now play their home opener on Sunday at 12 noon when they welcome 13th-ranked Ursinus College.