GENEVA — The two men’s basketball teams that first played in 1903 in Keuka Park played only the 19th installment of the Finger Lakes battle on Tuesday night, and the Hobart Statesmen dominated the boards to hand the Keuka Wolves (2-1) its first loss of the season, 94-63.
An 8-0 run in the first half put the Statesmen (5-2) up 26-12 and though the run was ended by a 3-pointer by Keuka’s Kobe Schriver, the damage had been done and Hobart excelled to the win.
Rebounding was key for the Statesmen. In total, Hobart held a 55-22 rebund advantage and had 19 offensive rebounds, leading to several second-chance points and free throws. Liberty League performer of the week Jackson Meshanic led the Statesmen once again on offense with 19 points and 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
Other than Meshanic, the Statesmen had balanced scoring with 12 players registering points and four players in double figures. Assists were 23-7 in favor of Hobart.
For Keuka, Mason VanDerMortel led the Wolves with 14 points and shot 44% from the field to go with five rebounds, two assists and a block. Alijah Ellis scored 13 for the Wolves and shot 50% from the field.
In other collegiate action from Tuesday:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Broome 73, FLCC 70
HOPEWELL — The Lakers nearly tasted victory for the first time this season against SUNY Broome on Tuesday night but the Hornets locked things down in the final minute to leave FLCC still in search of its first win of the season.
Down 39-29 entering the second half, the Lakers outscored Broome 41-34 on the backs of Jevonte Williams and Alex Hill, who combined for 35 points. Williams scored a game-high 21 points while Hill dropped 14. William also recorded seven assists and four rebounds while Hill pulled won three boards and four assists.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Broome 58, FLCC 40
HOPEWELL — After tying the game 27-27 at halftime, the FLCC women’s basketball team had a shot at its first win of the season on Tuesday night, but it was not to be. SUNY Broome held the Lakers to just 13 points in the third and fourth quarters and accelerated to an away win.
Allaysha Grady led the Lakers (0-8) in scoring with 13 points. Penn Yan grad Hayley Anderson pulled down seven rebounds, recorded six points and five assists.
Hamilton 59,
William Smith 43
CLINTON — William Smith outscored Hamilton 20-11 in the final quarter of play but three quarters of scoring less than 10 points in each doomed the Herons against a strong Continentals squad.
Brooke Jarvis scored a team-high 10 points for William Smith while Lauren DeVaney hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds to go with six points.
Rochester 78, Keuka 34
ROCHESTER — A 24-7 first quarter put Keuka into a hole they could not climb out of in a loss to No. 18-ranked University of Rochester.
The Wolves (3-2) outscored the YellowJackets in the second quarter 13-10 but Rochester came out flying in the second half to end any hope of a comeback. Sydney Brown paced Keuka with a team-high 17 points with five rebounds.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 3, Potsdam 2, at Allyn Ice Arena
SKANEATELES — William Smith ice hockey got back in the win column with a dramatic last-second win to end a two-game losing streak. After giving up a 2-0 lead and tied 2-2, William Smith’s Julianna Gong scored the game-winner with 1:53 left on the clock.
Fresh off her NCAA Division III tournament run with the Herons field hockey squad, Brittany Foster wasted no time and scored a pair of goals in the first period for William Smith just over five minutes apart. Herons goalie Annie Hauser made 35 saves between the pipes in all 60 minutes.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Taylor to lead USA at World University Games
Hobart College Hockey Head Coach Mark Taylor was recently named the head coach for the USA World University Men’s hockey team for the FISU Winter World University Games held Jan. 11-21, 2023 in Lake Placid.
This year for the first time, the United States International University Student Federation plans to field a competitive men’s team comprised of the top Division III players from across the country.
Taylor will be joined on his staff by some of the top minds from across the country. Matt Loen from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire will serve as associate head coach. Former Lawrence University Head Coach Mike Szkodzinski and Middlebury Assistant Coach Jack Ceglarski will serve as assistant coaches. Former Middlebury Head Coach Bill Beaney is the team’s general manager.
“I feel honored for the opportunity and really embrace the responsibility to try and field the best team for the best performance by the United States team in this tournament,” Taylor said. “This is a great opportunity for the Division III players to have this type of experience.”
Taylor’s first job will be putting together a roster that will compete against many of the best university players in the world while showcasing the high level of play at Division III. The next task will be getting the group to gel quickly. With the tournament taking place in the midst of the season, there will not be time for a “training camp,” so players will have just a few practices onsite prior to the tournament opener on Jan. 11.
Team USA will play in Pool B against Great Britain, South Korea, Slovakia, Kazakhstan and Hungary with the top two teams in the pool advancing to the medal round. Canada, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Japan, Latvia and Sweeden will play in Pool A. Pool B games will be played at Clarkson University’s Cheel Arena. The Pool A games will be played at SUNY Canton’s Roo House. The playoff rounds will take at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.
The team USA Roster will be announced in early December.