NEW YORK — The Hobart basketball team kicked off its 110th season in Manhattan against New York University on Wednesday night.
After falling in the Liberty League final to Skidmore in 2018, the Statesmen will look to return to the Liberty League championship and win it for the fourth time in school history and the first time since 2013-14.
Hobart will certainly have a different look than last season. Part of that is due to a new head coach in Stefan Thompson as well as a new freshman class. The other way the team will look different is the resurgence of All-Stars Matt Walsh and Dan Masino, both of whom missed the majority of 2018 due to injuries.
During the offseason, 2013 Hobart alum Stefan Thompson was promoted from assistant to head coach.
In Thompson’s head coaching debut, the Statesmen stormed back in the second half to defeat the Violets 80-76.
Tucker Lescoe led Hobart (1-0) with 22 points on 64% shooting, seven assists and one rebound and steal. Dan Masino’s return to action was successful as he registered 14 with four steals and four assists.
Also coming up big for the Statesmen was Edens Fleurizard who was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field with nine rebounds and four blocks.
The Statesmen were down by eight points to NYU (0-2) at the half. Thompson then rallied his new team as they scored 46 in the second half to end the game with 80 points and over 50% shooting from the field and from three-point range.
Hobart will look to get a streak going to begin the season when they take on SUNY Brockport next week. The Statesmen beat the Golden Eagles in 2018 by four points.