GENEVA — The Hobart men’s ice hockey team (20-4-3) hosted New England College at the Cooler Saturday in the New England Hockey Conference semifinal and used a late shorthanded goal to seal a 4-2 victory and advance to the NEHC championship for the third consecutive year.
The Pioneers (17-9-1) and the Statesmen split games during the regular season. Hobart dominated yesterday’s game with a shot advantage of 49-23. Zach Sternbach led the way for Hobart with two goals. Andrew Longo and Lawson MacDougall each registered two assists and a late, shorthanded goal by Zach Tyson cemented the win. Liam Lascelle made 21 saves.
For the third year in a row, the NEHC Championship will be between Norwich and Hobart. Each team is 1-1 against each other in the championship match; Hobart won in 2018 and Norwich in 2019. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Norwich.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY William Smith 3, Nazareth 1
ROCHESTER — The Herons sought revenge Saturday against the Nazareth Golden Flyers in the first round of the United Collegiate Hockey Conference tournament. William Smith has fallen to Nazareth twice this season, most recently in the regular season’s final game.
The Herons (18-8) started off right with an impressive win over Nazareth. First-year forward Julianna Gong led with a game-high two goals. Sophomore goalie Amanda Aalto got the win for the Herons in front of the net, stopping 49 of 50 shots.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE William Smith 18, Oswego State 3
GENEVA — After a close opening game loss against SUNY Geneseo on Wednesday, the Herons secured their first win of the season in a dominant showing over Oswego State, 18-3.
Junior attacker Ellie Burns led the Herons’ scoring with four goals. Sophomore midfielder Payton McMahon also got a hat trick on Saturday. Junior goalie Olivia Hofmann picked up her first win of the season with six saves.
The Herons play their next game back at home Wednesday when they host Nazareth.
MEN’S TENNISHobart 5, Oberlin 4
OBERLIN, OH — Hobart tennis took a road trip to Ohio to take on Oberlin College for their first match of the spring.
Hobart got the match off on the right foot. Number one player Dubrovsky got another win for Hobart with his 6-1, 6-3 win over Oberlin’s Stephen Gruppuso.
Hobart will stay in Ohio for its second game this spring today at 3 p.m. when they play Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
MEN’S SQUASH Hobart 8,
Northeastern 1
BOSTON — The Hobart squash team traveled to Boston for the team national championships. After Hobart swept all nine matches on Friday against Bard, the Statesmen had a tougher test against Northeastern Saturday.
But the team made it two straight wins with an 8-1 victory over Northeastern. The Statesmen won seven of their eight matches in straight sets. Hobart was to conclude its team national championships at 8:30 a.m. today when faced Fordham.