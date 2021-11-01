SCHENECTADY — It was a loss that might have ended the Hobart football team’s chances at the NCAA Division III playoffs, a heartbreaking setback that spoiled a day on which the Statesmen produced a top-flight effort against one of the nation’s best teams.
Hobart took the lead early in the fourth quarter when senior quarterback David Krewson ran in a 10-yard touchdown, but wound up falling 27-20 to host Union College in overtime.
Statesmen senior kicker Rob DiGregorio sent to the game to overtime after converting a 24-yard field goal with 6 seconds left in regulation.
After Union scored a touchdown on the first possession in overtime, Hobart knew it had to answer The Statesmen got the ball down to Union 3-yard line for a fourth-and-goal opportunity. Krewson was stopped a yard short of the goal line to end the game.
Krewson delivered a solid effort in defeat, completing 13 of 27 passes for 228 yards.
The Statesmen (6-2, 2-2 Liberty League), whose two losses each came by a touchdown, closes out its regular-season home schedule Saturday when Buffalo State visits Boswell Field for a 1 p.m. contest.
In other college action from Saturday:
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 9, Manhattanville 2
GENEVA — Hobart (2-0) trailed going into the second period, but used an eight-goal eruption in the middle 20 minutes to bury the Valiants at The Cooler.
The last four goals for the Statesmen in that second period were all via by the power play.
Sophomore forward Wil Crane recorded a hat trick, including two second-period goals. First-year forward Luke Aquaro also contributed to two goals.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Potsdam 2, William Smith 1
POTSDAM — The Herons, who downed Potsdam in their home opener Friday, lost on the Bears’ home ice Saturday afternoon.
Junior forward Julianna Gong scored the lone goal of the game for William Smith on the power play, trimming Potsdam’s lead to 2-1 heading to the third period.
Sophomore goaltender Annie Hauser saved 25 of Potsdam’s 27 shots on goal.
MEN’S SOCCER
Alfred 2, Keuka 1 (2OT)
ALFRED — The Wolves (3-11-2, 1-6-1) finished up their 2021 season Saturday afternoon in tough fashion when the Saxons ended the contest with a 103rd-minute goal.
Junior midfielder Connor Thorpe scored the Wolves’ lone goal in the 13th minute of the first half.
Keuka goalkeeper Cory Cangemi recorded five saves.
St. Lawrence 3, Hobart 2 (OT)
GENEVA — Hobart (8-7-2, 3-4-2) missed out on the Liberty League playoffs when St. Lawrence connected for the game-ending tally less than 4 minutes into overtime.
Hobart junior Robbie Caron knotted the game at 2-2 in the second half. Midfielder Matias Valenzuela Matic added the other Hobart goal.
Hobart sophomore Guillermo Castaneda Chang notched five saves in goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
William Smith 3, St. Lawrence 1
CANTON — A big second half lifted William Smith (14-1-1, 9-0) in its regular-season finale Saturday afternoon.
The Herons, winners of 13 matches in a row, trailed 1-0 at halftime In the 61st minute, senior midfielder Merilyn Hinrichs tied the game at 1. Six minutes later, senior forward Sheila McQuillen gave the Herons the lead. Senior forward Julia Keogh added one more tally for the winners.
Senior goalkeeper Amanda Kesler posted four saves.
The Herons are the top seed in the Liberty League tournament. They host a yet-to-be-determined opponent in an 11 a.m. semifinal Saturday at Cozzens Field.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Cortland 3, Keuka 1
Clarkson 3, Keuka 0
POTSDAM — The Wolves lost a pair of matches at Clarkson on Saturday.
Junior outside hitter Tionna Moss led the Wolves with 9 kills against Cortland.
Sophomore right-side hitter Megan McCann led Keuka with 7 kills against Clarkson.
Keuka visits Elmira Tuesday in the opening round of the Empire 8 playoffs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartwick 3, Keuka 1
HARTWICK — The Wolves (6-10, 2-6) saw their two-game winning streak end in their season finale.
Sophomore forward McKenzie Hoyt scored Keuka’s lone goal of the game to tie the score at 1 in the second quarter.
Wolves goaltender Megan Makowski made six saves in goal.