GENEVA — Hobart football appears to be back in form and won a close decision over Liberty League rival Union, 23-21 on Saturday.
Graduate student quarterback David Krewson connected with sophomore wide receiver Rane Daramola on a 58-yard pass play for the go-ahead touchdown with 2:10 remaining. Hobart got two huge stops from its defense down the stretch to seal the win. Krewson was 15-of-26 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Daramola caught four passes for a career-high 129 yards. Junior running back Tim Denham Jr. led the ground game, gaining 104 yards on 17 carries.
Sophomore linebacker Anthony Romano led Hobart with 10 tackles. Junior linebacker Jaimen Bliss added eight stops, including 1.5 sacks.
In collegiate action from weekend:
SUNDAYWOMEN’S HOCKEY
William Smith 4, Morrisville St 1
GENEVA — William Smith hockey began its eighth season as a program this weekend with a doubleheader against Morrsiville St. and after a tie on Saturday, the Herons played its home opener and had a big helping of offense.
Izzy Friedman, Alisa Canney, Kayla Ketchabaw and Brianna Felice all scored for the Herons. Erin Murray played all 60 minutes between the pipes and and made 34 saves.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
NJCAA Region III Tournament
North B District Championship
FLCC 3, Jamestown CC 1
25-18, 19-25, 26-24, 25-9
BUFFALO — After a three-math Saturday, top-seeded FLCC volleyball won the North B District Championship on Sunday with a four-set win over Jamestown CC.
SATURDAYMEN’S HOCKEY
Hobart 7, Potsdam 2
GENEVA — The fifth-ranked Hobart College hockey team cruised to victory over Potsdam at The Cooler Saturday afternoon. The Statesmen (2-0-0) scored four goals in the third period.
Jonah Alexander led the way for Hobart with three points on a goal and two helpers. Matthew Iasenza notched a pair of goals in the victory as well. Mavrick Goyer made his collegiate debut in goal and made 19 saves.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
William Smith 1, Morrisville St. 1, OT
MORRISVILLE — The William Smith College hockey team opened its 2022-23 season with a 1-1 tie at Morrisville State’s IcePlex Saturday afternoon.
Annie Hauser played all 65 minutes in goal for William Smith and made 27 saves. With several two-sport athletes on the roster, the Herons (0-0-1) played with just 16 players. Despite that, the Herons tied the game at the 7:05 mark of the third period of a wrist shot from Kelly Howe.
MEN’S SOCCER
St. Lawrence 1, Hobart 0
CANTON — Hobart soccer wrapped up its regular season in the North Country of New York and fell to St. Lawrence. The Statesmen (8-4-5, 3-2-4) registered 11 shot to the Saints’ 16.
Christian Burkhart made six saves for Hobart, which will begin Liberty League postseason play later this week. The Statesmen finished fourth in the conference standings.
Alfred 2, Keuka 1
KEUKA PARK — Mynderse Academy graduate Griffin Herron scored the lone goal for Keuka in the final game of the season for the squad. It was Herron’s second goal of the season. The loss, combined with other results around the conference, eliminated Keuka (3-10-2, 2-5-2) from postseason contention.
Alfred had a 24-6 advantage in shots and Carson Smith made four saves for the Wolves and Cory Cangemi added one save to combine for five total.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
St. Lawrence 0, William Smith 0
GENEVA — William Smith fired 11 shots on goal and 37 total to St. Lawrence’s two, but the Herons (11-1-4, 6-0-3) in the regular season finale on Cozzens Field Saturday afternoon.
The Herons wrapped up the regular season with a 16-0 advantage on corners and six players registered shots on goal. Amanda Kesler played all 90 minutes in net and made two saves.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Smith 3, St. Lawrence 1
20-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-14
CANTON — William Smith closed out its inaugural regular season with a four-set victory over St. Lawrence to roll into the postseason with a four-match win streak.
Elizaveta Telepova has really hit her stride recently and led the Herons with 15 kills on 31 swings. First-years Malya Sayre and Jaylynn McCarthy added 13 and eight kills, respectively. Sophomore Elaina Wamhoff recorded 38 assists, eight digs, five kills and one block.
Keuka 3, La Roche 2
25-21, 23-25, 25-27, 25-23, 15-11
Pitt-Bradford 3, Keuka 0
25-22, 25-20, 25-14
BRADFORD, Penn. — Kueka ended its season in the Pitt-Bradford Tri-match and came out with a win and a loss.
Keuka and La Roche met for the first team in history and Wolves’ Dayna Edholm continued her hot run of play with a match-high 24 kills and added 21 digs for her sixth straight double-double.
Against Pitt-Bradford, Emma Sipos led the defensive efforts in the final match. Sipos led the Wolves with 17 digs against the Panthers.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Messiah 4, William Smith 0
GRANTHAM, Penn. — William Smith field hockey lost to a ranked opponent for the first time all season in the regular season finale. The Herons (14-4) had beaten No. 13 Ursinus, No. 19 SUNY Cortland and No. 17 Hamilton earlier in the season but No. 8 Messiah proved too much for the team.
Senior Mary Kate Breward led the Herons with two shots in the loss. Junior Kristen McCormick played all 60 minutes in goal for the Herons, recording six saves in the loss.
Keuka 4, Nazareth 3, OT
KEUKA PARK — It was a huge final day of regular season play for the Wolves’ field hockey team. Nazareth and Keuka came into the day with the final spot in the Empire 8 tournament on the line and with the win, the Wolves secured a spot in the Empire 8 tournament.
Erin Patterson scored two goals in the game for the Wolves (6-12, 4-5). Tori Nelson scored a goal off a penalty stroke. Anna Dewey scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure the win and the postseason spot for the Wolves.
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty League Championships
Hobart 8th out of 9
William Smith 6th out of 8
POUGHKEEPSIE — Vassar College played host to the Liberty League Championships and several runners set season bests and earned conference honors.
For Hobart, Jonathan Garcia ran the 8K course in 28:22.6, placing 70th out of 109 runners. For William Smith, Ainsley Woods and Abby Palin both finished in the top 21 to earn all-conference honors. Woods covered the 6-kilometer course in 23:34.2, beating her season best in the 6K this season by more than 19 seconds. She finished 12th out of 94 runners and earned second team All-Liberty League recognition. Palin stopped the clock at 24:10.5, coming in 21st, two places higher than her finish at last year’s championship and earned All-Liberty League honorable mention.
Empire 8 Championships
Keuka Men 6th out of 7
Keuka Women 9th out of 9
HOUGHTON — Keuka College competed in the Empire 8 Championships on Saturday and for the men’s team, it was the first time.
The Wolves men’s team posted a team score of 190 in the seven-team field and averaged a time of 35:50.9 for the 8-kilometer race. Freshman Jesse Bolster led with a 59th place in the 77-person field and a time of 31:23.2. The Wolves women’s team posted an average time of 31:34.4 for the 6K race, finishing with 230 points. Junior Alison Reigle led with a time of 26:59.3 and was the 42nd runner to cross the finish line.