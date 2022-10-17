TROY — It was a defensive battle that turned into heartbreak during Hobart football’s game against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday afternoon for their second straight loss.

The Statesmen were up late but fell 16-13 after an RPI touchdown pass with only 24 seconds left in the game.

Hobart only trailed 2-0 at the halftime break but a pair of David Krewson touchdown passes put his Statesmen up 13-2 in the early stages of the fourth quarter. The senior quarterback went 8-for-18 passing, finishing with 141 yards.

Hobart (3-3, 0-2) is back on the road this Saturday when they head to play St. Lawrence University at 1 p.m.

In other college action from Saturday:

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 2, RPI 1

GENEVA — The Statesmen prevailed over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday afternoon with two second half goals.

After a scoreless first half, sophomore forward Frederick Madsen would level the game at 1-1 at 60:45 after an assist from sophomore midfielder Connor Koschineg.

Then as the final minutes ticked down, Madsen would connect on his second goal of the game at 88:57 to put his Statesmen up for good.

Junior goaltender Guillermo Castañeda Chang finished with two saves, one goal allowed in the victory for Hobart.

The Statesmen (6-3-4, 3-1-3) are on the road for the next game when they play Utica University tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.

Houghton 3, Keuka 0

HOUGHTON — The Wolves suffered their fourth straight loss on Saturday afternoon against Houghton University.

Freshman forward Brenden Moquin, a Palmyra-Macedon graduate, led Keuka with two shots on goal after coming off the bench.

Freshman goaltender Carson Smith finished his day with 12 saves, three goals allowed in the loss for the Wolves.

Keuka (1-8-2, 0-4-2) is back on the road this Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Nazareth College.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bryant & Stratton Syracuse 7, FLCC 0

CANANDAIGUA — The Lakers saw their two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday afternoon against Bryant & Stratton College Syracuse.

Sophomore forward Allie Bowe and freshman forward Ella Lewis had the two lone shots in the game for FLCC.

Adiah Northrup and Grace Hall both played a half in goal for the Lakers. Northrup finished with four saves and five goals allowed. Hall ended with two saves and two goals allowed.

FLCC (8-6, 2-2) will host William Smith in the 2022 regular season finale tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.

William Smith 1, RPI 0

TROY — The Herons extended their season-best winning streak to seven straight victories by defeating Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Saturday afternoon.

First-year Ruth Hotaling assisted senior midfielder Julia Berg just over 17 minutes into the contest for the lone goal of the game.

Senior goaltender Amanda Kesler contributed to two saves in the shutout victory.

William Smith (11-1-2, 6-0-1) only has two more games remaining in the regular season as both will both on Cozzens Field. Their next game is this Saturday at 3 p.m. when they welcome Vassar College.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Houghton 22-25-26-25, Keuka 25-16-24-13

HOUGHTON — The Wolves took the opening set in their four-set loss at Houghton University on Saturday afternoon.

Junior Casey Hunziker recorded a team-high 38 assists in the loss for Keuka.

The Wolves (7-13, 3-4) is back on the court tomorrow when they travel to play Wells College at 7 p.m.

William Smith 25-25-25, Utica 18-22-16

William Smith 25-25-25, Medaille 9-21-15

BUFFALO — The Herons won their third and fourth straight matches on Saturday after taking down Utica University and Medaille College in straight sets.

Elizaveta Telepova led the Herons in kills in both matches. The sophomore recorded a game-high 10 kills in the win over Utica and ended with a game-high 13 kills in the win on Medaille’s home court.

William Smith (12-4, 3-1) returns back to Liberty League action in their next match when they host Ithaca College tomorrow at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Keuka 4, Medaille 0

KEUKA PARK — Saturday afternoon was the start of the Wolves first winning streak of the year after taking care of business over Medaille University.

Keuka attacked early by scoring two goals in the opening quarter. Freshman forward Alexis Dodge assisted freshman teammate Anna Dewey on the first goal while Dodge scored the second goal thanks to an assist by freshman teammate Tori Nelson.

Sophomore goaltender Jordan Nichols finished with two saves in the shutout victory for the Wolves.

Keuka (4-10, 3-4) looks to make it three straight wins when they play on the road against SUNY Geneseo on Wednesday at 4 p.m.