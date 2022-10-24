CANTON — Hobart football got back on track with a convincing 31-10 win over conference opponent St. Lawrence on Saturday afternoon.

Hobart outgained St. Lawrence 325 yards to 243 and though third down conversions were just 6-for-15. The defense showed up by holding the Saints to 3-of-12 on third down and 0-of-3 on fourth down. Graduate student wide receiver Alex LaBella caught a game-high seven passes for a game-high 101 yards. Graduate student quarterback David Krewson was 14-of-26 passing for 147 yards.

Junior running backs Tim Denham Jr. and Rayshawn Boswell combined for 137 yards rushing and four touchdowns with each scoring two.

In other collegiate action from the weekend:

SUNDAY

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Ithaca 2, William Smith 0

ITHACA — The William Smith College field hockey team fell to Ithaca Sunday afternoon to close out the Liberty League regular season.

The Herons (13-3, 5-2) were led on offense by juniors Sofia Pattillo and Libby Maxwell with two shots each in the loss. Kristen McCormick made two saves for William Smith.

ROWING

Head of the Charles

Hobart 16th of 41

William Smith 7th of 35

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Both Hobart and William Smith rowing teams kicked off their respective seasons with one of the country’s most famous regattas and the world’s largest three-day regatta.

Hobart’s varsity eight traversed the 3-mile course in a time of 15:06.194. The Statesmen edged Ithaca by seven-tenths of a second.

SATURDAY

MEN’S SOCCER

Keuka 3, Utica 2

KEUKA PARK — Keuka College rallied in the second half at home on Saturday to win its second straight game over an Empire 8 opponent.

Owen Thorpe scored a pair of goals for Keuka (3-8-2, 2-4-2), including the game-winner in the 68th minute. Nico Leone scored the second goal for Keuka College, and Carson Smith made seven saves in goal.

Hobart 1, Vassar 1

POUGHKEEPSIE — Hobart and Vassar played to a 1-1 tie at Gordon Field Saturday afternoon, earning both teams a crucial point in the Liberty League standings.

Down 1-0, Hobart’s Amad Miller tied the game on a penalty kick in the 68th minute. Guillermo Castaneda Chang played all 90 minutes in goal for Hobart (7-3-5, 3-1-4) and made one save.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

William Smith 0, Vassar 0

GENEVA — William Smith’s seven-game win streak came to an end on Saturday against Vassar College as the teams played to a draw.

Kirsten Nelson played all 90 minutes in goal and made two saves for the Herons (11-1-3, 6-0-2). Teresa Zimmer played all 90 minutes in the Vassar goal and made one save.

Elmira 1, Keuka 0

ELMIRA — The Keuka College Women’s Soccer team lost on the road at Elmira College in an Empire 8 game on Saturday afternoon. Keuka (2-7-5, 0-4-3) got six saves in goal from Sam Pelcher.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

William Smith 3, Union 0

25-8, 25-9, 25-14

GENEVA — William Smith played its final home match of the regular season and made it a fast one in straight sets against Liberty League opponent Union.

The Herons (14-5, 5-2) clinched a playoff spot earlier in the week and now have clinched a home playoff match to be played on Nov. 1. Leading the way for the Herons against Union was first-year Malya Sayre with 12 kills on 22 swings, hitting .500 on the match.

Keuka 3, Sage 0

25-18, 25-21, 25-18

KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Volleyball Team (8-15, 4-5) swept the Russell Sage College Gators (4-21, 1-8) on Saturday afternoon at the JMW Recreation and Athletic Complex. Dayna Edholm had 12 kills on the day. Canandaiuga grad Emma Sipos had 26 digs.

SWIMMING & DIVING

Fredonia 137, Hobart 26

William Smith 151, Fredonia 93

GENEVA — The Hobart College swimming and diving team competed in its first meet in Bristol Pool since the 1993-94 season on Saturday. First-year Daniel Barrientos highlighted the Statesmen action, winning two events and breaking Peter Taylor’s 1992 school and pool record from the 3-meter board.

For William Smith, sophomore Tessa Yohan highlighted the Herons, earning a clean sweep and winning all three of her individual events. Yohan took first place in the women’s 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:23.57 followed by a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.46. She then placed first in the 200-yard IM event with a time of 2:26.34.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Washington & Jefferson 4, Keuka 1

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The Keuka College Field Hockey Team (4-12, 3-5) fell to the Washington & Jefferson Presidents (6-8, 5-3) on Saturday afternoon.

Makaela Mills scored the only Wolves goal of the afternoon. Jordan Nichols recorded 8 saves in the game.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hamilton Tune-Up

Hobart 7th out of 11

William Smith 5th out of 10

CLINTON — The Hobart Statesmen ran today at the Hamilton Tune-Up, placing 7th overall out of 11 teams.

Jonathan Garcia paced the Statesmen placing 38th out of 117 runners. Garcia ran the 5K in 17:33.9. William Smith’s Ainsley Woods and Abby Palin led the Herons. Woods was fifth in the 89-runner field with a time of 15:11.0, 11.5 seconds behind the winner.

Region III Championships

HOPEWELL — The Bruce Bridgeman Course at Finger Lakes Community College was host to the 2022 NJCAA Region III Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

On the women’s side, Leah Lloyd was the top finisher, earning a 3rd place finish with a time of 21:46.

For the men, several local runners fared well for the Lakers. Freshman and Newark grad Michael Oberdorf earned a 16th-place finish. Marcus Whitman grad John Zimmerman placed 18th and Waterloo grad Jacob DiGiovanni finished 20th.