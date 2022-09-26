LA PLUME, Pa. — The Hobart Statesmen football team started its first winning streak of the 2022 season after defeating Keystone College 65-6 on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Statesmen scored the game’s first 52 points as the rout was on when it took a 42-0 lead into the halftime break.

Junior running back Tim Denham Jr. led the team with a game-high three touchdowns as all three were on the ground. He contributed 42 yards on nine carries.

Hobart used the running game as the key to victory after 39 of 48 plays on offense were on the ground. The Statesmen rushed for 233 yards total as a team.

Homecoming and Family Weekend is this weekend as Hobart (3-1) is back home for its first Liberty League contest of the 2022 season. Ithaca College comes to town for a game starting at 1 p.m.

In other college action from Saturday:

MEN’S SOCCER

Hobart 1, Skidmore 1, tie

GENEVA — It was Hobart Soccer Alumni Weekend this past weekend as the Statesmen hosted Skidmore on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore midfielder Connor Koschineg scored the game’s first goal less than five minutes in but Koschineg’s first goal of the year would be the lone goal for Hobart in the game before Skidmore evened up the contest in the second half.

The Statesmen (3-2-2, 0-1-1) will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Ithaca College at 4 p.m. for their third Liberty League match of the 2022 season.

Keuka 1, Hartwick 1, tie

KEUKA PARK — Junior Griffin Herron, a former Mynderse Academy graduate, evened up the game against Hartwick College on Saturday afternoon during Green and Gold Weekend.

Herron’s first goal of the season was the Wolves’ first goal in Empire 8 play this year.

Keuka (1-4-1, 0-1-1) is back on its home turf this Wednesday at 4 p.m. when they welcome Medaille University.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Keuka 1, Nazareth 1, tie

KEUKA PARK — The Wolves have now tied in three of the last four games and have tied in both Empire 8 contests this season so far after tying Nazareth College on Saturday afternoon during Green and Gold Weekend.

Freshman forward Parker Lahey knotted the game up in the second half for Keuka after giving up an early goal to Nazareth in the first half.

The Wolves (2-2-4, 0-0-2) will be back in action tomorrow at 4 p.m., traveling to play SUNY Oswego.

William Smith 1, Skidmore 1, tie

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The No. 5 ranked Herons have tied in two of the last three matches.

William Smith senior forward Emma Faso recorded her third goal of the season as both sides would knock in both of their goals in the opening half.

The Herons (4-1-2, 1-0-1) are still undefeated in Liberty League play as they now play their third conference game of the 2022 season at Ithaca College with the match expected to start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

FLCC 3, Jamestown 2

Erie 3, FLCC 2

FLCC 3, Niagara County 0

JAMESTOWN — The Lakers took home the win in two of three matches on Saturday.

FLCC’s second match against Erie Community College snapped a season-best, 11-game winning streak.

But they were able to bounce-back against Niagara County Community College to give them their 11 straight sets victory of the 2022 season.

The Lakers (14-7, 5-0) head back home for the next match which is tomorrow at 6 p.m. when they welcome Monroe Community College.

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

Houghton 3, Keuka 2, OT

KEUKA PARK — The Wolves lost an overtime heartbreaker against Houghton University on Saturday morning to kick-off Green and Gold Weekend.

Freshman midfielder Anna Dewey and junior forward Erin Patterson recorded the two goals for Keuka in the contest.

The Wolves (1-7, 1-2) head on the road for the next game when they travel to play SUNY Oneonta on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a quick non-conference matchup.