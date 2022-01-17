GENEVA — After their Saturday game against University of Southern Maine was canceled, the No. 5-ranked Hobart College hockey team faced a tall task in the No. 6-ranked Babson College on Sunday afternoon at The Cooler before the first snowstorm of the year arrived.
The Statesmen (11-3-1, 7-1-1) allowed five goals in the first two periods and couldn’t make up the deficit in the third and fell 5-3.
Babson got on the board first just under nine minutes into the game but Hobart answered 64 seconds later thanks to a tally by Jonah Alexander. Babson scored with just over four minutes left in the first and the two teams went into their locker rooms one goal apart after 20 minutes.
The next four goals went back and forth as Hobart tied the game 2-2 with a goal by Chase Bell less than two minutes in to the second, then Babson took the lead back less than two minutes later. Less than three minutes passed before Artem Buzoverya tied the game 3-3 for the Statesmen.
In the second half of the period, Babson took over and scored two unanswered to take a 5-3 lead into the third period and shut down the Statesmen to win the game.
Hobart outshot the Beavers 39-31. Both Liam Lascelle and Joe Halstrom saw time in net for Hobart. Lascelle allowed two goals on 17 shots while Halstrom allowed three goals on 14 shots.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
SUNDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Fulton-Montgomery CC 66, FLCC 35
CANANDAIGUA — Penn Yan grad Hayley Andersen continued her great play on Sunday afternoon in a tough loss for FLCC. Andersen scored a game-high 20 points to go with five rebounds and four steals.
Mary Ellen Querrie contirbuted 13 points for the Lakers, who struggled from the field with a shooting rate of 22.4%.
SATURDAY
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 73, Union 53
GENEVA — A huge first quarter propelled the William Smith basketball team to a marquee victory over Union College on Saturday.
The Herons (4-8, 3-3) dropped 24 points in the first quarter and allowed just eight. They retained a double-digit lead throughout the entire contest.
Olivia Parisi led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting and a perfect 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line. She also grabbed seven boards, dished out a pair of assists and blocked two shots. Christina Mitrow erupted for a career-high 15 points, going 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Brooke Jarvis also scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor. Lauren DeVaney grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds, leading the Herons to a 51-34 advantage on the glass.
Cayuga CC 53, FLCC 33
CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College Women’s Basketball team (2-11, 0-3) hosted their first home game of the new year against Cayuga Community College. The Spartans came away with the win in the Mid-State Athletic Conference matchup.
Penn Yan grad Hayley Andersen led the Lakers all day, scoring 22 points and logging one assist. Andersen also hauled in seven rebounds and three steals. At the guard position, Romulus grad Mary Ellen Querrie added three points, two assists, seven rebounds and a team-high five steals.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
FLCC 85, Cayuga CC 72
CANANDAIGUA — Much like the women’s team, the FLCC Men’s Basketball team (3-12, 1-2) hosted their first home game of the New Year against Cayuga Community College. The Lakers picked up an impressive win over the Spartans thanks to four players posting double figures.
The leader of the night for the Lakers was Devon Payton, who scored 24 points off the bench to go with an assist, a rebound and two steals. Sophomore Ben Waterman (Savannah, N.Y.) scored a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists, four steals and a block.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
University of Southern Maine 1, William Smith 0
GORHAM, ME — The William Smith College ice hockey team (4-12-1, 3-7-1) was edged by Southern Maine 1-0 in a tightly fought New England Hockey Conference contest Saturday afternoon.
Amanda Aalto started in goal for the Herons and made 25 saves in just over 59 minutes of action. Amanda Crowley scored in the first period for the Huskies (8-7-0, 6-4-0). Haley McKim started in goal for Southern Maine and made 37 saves.
COLLEGE SQUASH
Colby College 7, Hobart 2
William Smith 6, Colby College 3
WATERVILLE, Maine — The Hobart College squash team opened the 2022 portion of its season with pair of matches in Maine this weekend, Jan. 14-15. The Statesmen (5-6) were defeated by Colby.
On Saturday in Waterville Maine, the Mules picked up a 7-2 win. Hussein Labib and Lantos earned Hobart’s points at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Labib topped Alex Spafford, 11-6, 4-11, 11-7, 11-8. Labib is now 6-4 this season, including a 3-2 mark in the No. 3 spot. Lantos knocked off Jack Vanderhorst, 11-8, 11-7, 11-3. It was Lantos’ fifth win of the season. He is 2-1 in the No. 4 spot.
As for the William Smith College squash team (7-3), which is ranked 22nd in the latest College Squash Association team rankings, earned a victory over Colby.
Lark Ervasti, Frank and Dreishpoon earned 3-0 wins. Ervasti topped India Spencer, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5, in the No. 3 spot. Ervasti is 7-1 this season and is 1-1 in the No. 3 spot. Frank cruised past Teope, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, at No. 5. It was her eighth win of the season.
FRIDAY
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 5,
Salem State 0
SALEM, Mass. — The William Smith College hockey team shut out Salem State University 5-0 to complete a season sweep of the Vikings. The Herons’ Amanda Aalto went the distance in goal making 15 saves for her third shutout of the season. William Smith got goals from five different players. Annabel Ziskin led the way with a goal and an assist. The Herons outshot Salem State 47-15.