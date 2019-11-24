POTSDAM — The Hobart ice hockey team earned back-to-back victories this weekend as it edged out SUNY Potsdam on Saturday after defeating Oswego State Friday.
It was a much closer game than anticipated as the Statesmen (6-1-1) narrowly defeated the Bears (1-6-1) by a score of 2-1.
Hobart did damage in the first period with two goals from Zach Sternbach and Lawson MacDougall. The pair also recorded an assist on each other’s goal.{/span} The Statesmen then endured a massive offensive onslaught by the Bears as they registered 39 shots on goal, forcing Hobart goaltender Joe Halstrom to make save after save, including 16 in the third period.
In other collegiate action Saturday:
Nazareth 2, William Smith 1
ROCHESTER — William Smith (6-2, 3-2) fell to the Nazareth Golden Flyers (8-1, 4-1) on Saturday after narrowly defeating Utica on Friday night. Much like Friday night, the Herons’ offense was not in form as they only managed 25 shots on net while allowing an unacceptable 55.
Olivia Williams stood on her head in net with 53 saves to keep her team within a goal. Lexi Nottke scored the only goal for William Smith in the first period.
Keuka 75, D’Youville 71, OT
BUFFALO — Keuka (3-1) got back in the win column after falling to Brockport last week. The Wolves edged out D’Youville (3-3) in overtime as guard Sam Laranjo dropped 36 points on 15-22 shooting from the field. She also registered five rebounds and three assists. Laranjo was the most valuable player of overtime as she scored seven of Keuka’s 13 points.
Pal-Mac alumni Riley Record was the second-leading scorer with 18 points to go with eight rebounds and two assists.
William Smith 82,
Brockport 63
BROCKPORT — William Smith (3-1) won its third game in a row after dropping its season-opener to SUNY Geneseo. Brockport (3-2) was no match for the Herons as Olivia Parisi scored a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds. Parisi earned tough buckets as she went to the line for 11 shots and sunk seven of them.
Isabella Mitrow was right behind Parisi with 18 points. William Smith had a sizeable rebound advantage with a 55-25 margin.
Hudson Valley CC 85,
FLCC 47
TROY — FLCC (2-5) dropped its fifth straight loss against a very talented Hudson Valley CC team on Saturday.
Hilbert 98, Keuka 97
HAMBURG — Keuka (1-3) was barely edged out by Hilbert (4-1) on Saturday as they lost a high-scoring game in the final minute of play.
James Barnes led Keuka with 21 points, four rebounds and four steals. The Wolves were surprisingly close to winning despite being out-rebounded 55-21.
FLCC 82,
Hudson Valley CC 78
TROY — FLCC (4-3) snapped a two-game losing streak on Saturday as it pulled off an upset against a strong HVCC (6-2) squad.
In Friday’s collegiate action:
Hobart 4, Oswego State 1
GENEVA — No. 4 Hobart (5-1-1) hosted No. 6 Oswego State (4-2-0) on Friday night at The Cooler and cruised to a 4-1 victory thanks to two goals in the second and third periods.
Four different Statesmen scored and junior forward Mark Benemerito scored a goal and registered an assist. Hobart’s defense limited Oswego to just 26 shots and Statesmen goaltender Joe Halstrom made 25 saves in the win.
William Smith 1, Utica 0
UTICA — The Herons (6-1, 3-1) bounced back from their tough loss against Elmira with a solid one-goal shutout against Utica (3-2, 3-1) on Friday night.
Laura Hill scored the only goal of the game in the first period unassisted. Despite winning the game, the Herons were outplayed as they only registered 13 shots on goal compared to Utica’s 30. Luckily for William Smith, Olivia Williams had her best game of the season so far with 30 saves, 14 of which came in the third period.