GENEVA — The fifth-ranked Hobart hockey team showed a lot of heart and guts against Skidmore in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament Saturday.
Down a goal after the first period the Statesmen (19-4-3, 13-4-2) fought back to take a 2-1 lead before the Thoroughbreds tied it 2-2.
With just over four minutes remaining in the third, Hobart’s Travis Schneider scored on the power-play to give the Statesmen the lead. Zach Sternbach added an empty-netter, and Hobart escaped the first round with a 4-2 victory.
Sternbach’s goal would give him two points for the game as the Statesmen pounded away at Skidmore’s defense with 49 shots on goal. Liam Lascelle started in net for Hobart due to his recent hot streak and saved 19 shots to preserve the win.
Hobart will play Southern Maine next Saturday at home in the tournament semifinals.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEYWilliam Smith 2, Utica 1
GENEVA — William Smith looked to close its regular season with authority on Saturday and Sunday against Utica and Nazareth.
The Herons (16-7, 12-2) played Utica on Saturday and swept the season series. William Smith defeated Utica 1-0 earlier in the season and continued their trend of one-goal victories on Saturday. Gina Scibetta opened the scoring for the Herons and then assisted on Juianna Gong’s tuck for a 2-0 lead after the first period.
Olivia Williams was stout in goal for William Smith as she turned away 33 of 34 shots on goal. The Herons wrap up their regular season at home against Nazareth today at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S SQUASHWALKER CUP
No. 23 Dickinson 6,
No. 22 William Smith 3
NEW HAVEN, CT — The No. 22 William Smith squash team fell for the second match in a row in the Walker Cup to a strong Dickinson team.
In a rare event, senior gabby Fraser lost in a five-game match while Marcela Marquez Martinez won in the No. 1 slot.
No. 19 Tufts 7,
No. 22 William Smith 2
NEW HAVEN, CT — The William Smith squash team (15-4) lost its opening match of the Team National Championships against No. 19 Tufts University on Friday night.
The Herons earned wins at the Nos. 2 and 3 positions as Gabby Fraser and Jo Pacheco won their respective matches each in five sets.
Tufts proved a tall task as positions 4-9 lasted just three sets.
WOMEN’S
SWIMMING &
DIVINGLiberty League Finals, Day 3
ITHACA — The William Smith Swimming and Diving team added 90 points to its team score on Day 3 of the Liberty League Swimming and Diving Championships. The Herons (7-1) were led by Anna Leffler, Emily Mink, Avery Palma and Katie Neff in the 800 freestyle relay.
The team of four finished in seventh place with a time of 8:02.66. The Herons currently sit in ninth place with one day left to go.