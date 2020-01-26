NORTHFIELD, VT — Hobart hockey faced off against Norwich in its final tilt of a four-game road trip in hopes of avenging a narrow loss earlier in the season.
Hobart (12-4-3, 6-4-2) was unsuccessful and fell to Norwich 3-0 to wrap up the four-game road trip. Liam Lescalle was in net for the Statesmen and made 18 saves.
The Statesmen return to Geneva with a 2-1-1 road trip record and a chance to pick up ground in the North Eastern Hockey Conference with five winnable games rounding out their schedule.
In other local collegiate action:
Men’s BasketballHobart 93, St. Lawrence 77
CANTON — Hobart (14-3, 8-2) followed up its best shooting performance of the season with an even better game against St. Lawrence on Saturday.
The Statesmen were sinking shots from every corner of the floor and shot 61 percent from the field and 52 percent from three-point range. Jackson Meshanic and Tucker Lescoe seem to be emerging as Hobart’s most dangerous offensive weapons.
Meshanic drained 29 points with seven assists and six rebounds while Lescoe had 25 points with five assists.
SUNY Poly 93, Keuka 72
UTICA — Keuka (3-11, 2-3) lost a tough game against SUNY Poly on Saturday. The Wolves struggled to contain their opponents, who shot nearly 60 percent from the field. James Barnes scored a team-high 21 points for the Wolves to go with two rebounds and two steals.
Rebounding continues to be an issue as Keuka was out-rebounded 41-23.
Women’s
BasketballSt. Lawrence 70,
William Smith 54
UTICA — William Smith basketball continues to be hot and cold from game to game this season. After defeating Clarkson on Friday, the Herons (9-7, 5-4) fell to the Saints on Saturday.
The Herons only scored five points in the second quarter and shot a dismal 32.8 field goal percentage. Emma Gallagher led William Smith with 15 points.
SUNY Poly 65, Keuka 46
UTICA — Keuka women’s basketball fell to conference foe SUNY Poly on Saturday. The Wolves (7-7, 3-4) shot 26 percent from the field and Sam Laranjo was the only Keuka player to register double digit points with 13.
Women’s HockeyWilliam Smith 6,
Lebanon Valley 0
GENEVA — The Herons are back on track after a rough month. Their win over Lebanon Valley is their second 6-0 win in a row and gives them a 21-1 goals advantage during their three-game home stand.
Julianna Gong led the way with two goals and an assist. Gina Scibetta also registered three points with a goal and a pair of assists. The Herons (10-7, 6-2) finish their home stand today against Chatham University. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Men’s VolleyballJohnson & Wales Tip-Off
Johnson & Wales 3, Keuka 0
Baruch 3, Keuka 1
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Keuka men’s volleyball team dropped all three of its season-opening tournament matches in the JWU Tip-off Tournament.
The Wolves (0-3) fell to host Johnson & Wales in straight sets for their second loss of the season. Brad McKnight had a team-high 11 kills for the Wolves.
The Wolves were able to snag a set off Baruch in their final game, but ultimately fell. Despite having more total team assists, the Wolves could not finish their kills. Gavin Record had 10 kills for Keuka.
FridayMen’s BasketballHobart 77, Clarkson 64
POTSDAM — After losing two out of their previous three games, the Statesmen got back on track Friday night against Clarkson. Hobart (13-3, 7-2) had its finest shooting performance of the season as the team shot lights out with 59-percent shooting from the field and nearly 43-percent from three-point range.
Tucker Lescoe dominated the floor with 22 points and three assists. Lescoe went 4-8 from downtown and 8-13 from the field. Jackson Meshanic continues to impress with a 17 point, 13 rebound double-double. Hobart’s defense also rebounded and limited Clarkson to under 37-percent shooting.
Women’s
BasketballWilliam Smith 63,
Clarkson 55
POTSDAM — William Smith basketball made it an HWS sweep of Clarkson with a victory to break a two-game skid. The Herons (9-6, 5-3) continue to perform well on the road and improved to 7-1 on the road.
Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou led the way once again for the Herons with 19 points and nine rebounds. Stella Davis added 13 points and Olivia Parisi recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Men’s HockeyHobart 8, Castleton 3
CASTLETON, VT — Hobart ice hockey continues to roll with a wide margin of victory over Castleton on Friday night. The Statesmen (12-3-3, 6-3-2) had six different goal scorers and Zach Sternbach recorded a hat trick and Alec Robitaille notched two goals as well. Robitaille leads the team in goals and points with 11 goals and eight assists for 19 points.
Joe Halstrom made 15 saves as Hobart has outscored its opponents 22-10 through three games of their road trip.
Men’s VolleyballJohnson & Wales Tip-Off
Endicott 3, Keuka 0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Keuka men’s volleyball dropped its season-opener to No. 4 Endicott on Friday night in straight sets. The Wolves put up a solid fight in all three sets but fell 25-23, 25-20, 25-22.
JP Nery ended with 11 kills for Keuka and 27 total assists.
College SquashConn College 5, Hobart 4
William Smith 5,
Conn College 4
AMHERST, Mass. — Hobart (2-7) and William Smith (8-2) had two different results against Conn College on Friday night as part of the 2020 Pioneer Valley Invitational.
Hobart’s Quinn Udy and Mo Abdelhafez notched wins in three games at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively.
William Smith first-year Marcela Marquez Martinez won at the No. 1 spot in straight games 11-5, 11-4, 11-2. Senior Gabby Fraser defeated Margaret Davey in three games at No. 2, winning her fourth consecutive match.