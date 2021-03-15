BROOKVILLE — Despite another quality performance from Ryan Archer, the Hobart Statesmen (1-1, 1-1) fell to Long Island University on Saturday by a score of 14-12.
Archer had a goal and three assists but the Statesmen could not figure out how to get more shots past LIU goaltender Will Mark, who registered a 24-save performance for the Sharks and negated Hobart’s 53-40 shot advantage.
Hobart jumped out to a 2-0 lead for the second week in a row but then once again let their opponent back into the game. The Sharks (3-1, 2-0) scored five straight goals to take a lead they did not relinquish for the remainder of the game.
Despite outscoring LIU in the second and fourth quarters, the Statesmen did not score in the third, which put them too far behind to come back in the fourth.
Hobart will travel to Mount St. Mary’s (1-5, 0-1) on Saturday, March 20.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Elmira 87, Keuka 75
ELMIRA — After leading by one at halftime, the Keuka College Men’s Basketball team was outscored 48-35 in the second half as they lost at Elmira College 87-75 on Saturday.
Keuka College (0-5, 0-5 E8) was led by Devin Milton with a season-high 22 points. Zayquan Warren added 13 points off the bench and Nana Oteng netted 12 in the loss.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Nazareth 87, Keuka 53
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Women’s Basketball team lost on Saturday 87-53 to Nazareth College for the second time this season.
Keuka College (0-4, 0-4 E8) was led by a career-high 16 points from Bloomfield alum Amelia Poole. Meaghan McGwin added 13 points and former Canandaigua Academy player Killian Mahoney scored 12 for the Wolves.
MEN’S BASEBALL
FLCC 11, SUNY Adirondack 0
SUNY Adirondack 7, FLCC 6
HOPEWELL — FLCC Athletics were back in action on Saturday and the men’s baseball team split their doubleheader against SUNY Adirondack. All games this season will be doubleheaders played on the same day.
In the first game, the Lakers (1-1, 1-1) roared to life in the second and third innings. They scored four in the second and six in the third. The Lakers were led by Lukas Haefner and Alfredo Hurtado. Haefner went 2-2 at the plate with 4 RBIs and a run scored while Hurtado went 1-2 with 3 RBIs and two runs scored. Drew Bailey swatted a home run and registered 2 RBIs as well.
In the second leg of the doubleheader, SUNY Adirondack scored all seven of their runs in the second inning off just four hits. Bailey had another great game for FLCC with another home run and 2 RBIs. Alex Savory pitched 4.1 innings and struck out five batters and gave up two hits.