PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Hobart Statesmen lacrosse team dropped its second straight game by one goal on Saturday afternoon when they made the trip to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to battle St. Joseph's. The Statesmen fell 11-10 against St. Joseph's after a goal given up with 2:05 left to play.
Senior attacker Troy Barthelme led Hobart (5-6, 1-2) in scoring with three goals. Statesmen first-year goaltender Elhanan Wilson finished with 13 saves in the loss.
Hobart trailed 7-4 early in the second half but were able to storm back and tie the game up at 8, then 9 and then 10 before allowing St. Joseph's 11th game-deciding goal.
The Statesmen will play their final home game of the season this Saturday when they welcome the University of Richmond on Boswell Field at 12 p.m.
In other collegiate action from Saturday:
MEN'S LACROSSE
Alfred 20, Keuka 8
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves fell on Saturday afternoon against Alfred University.
Junior midfielder Nicholas Pipher and sophomore attacker Devon Gerhardt, who is a Penn Yan graduate, each scored twice to lead Keuka (5-5, 0-4) in scoring.
Wolves senior goaltender Dylan Hoad finished with 17 saves in the loss.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
William Smith 24, Bard 2
GENEVA — The Herons (13-0, 7-0) dominated their way to another victory on Saturday afternoon over Bard College.
First-year Hannah Evans scored five times in the big win while junior goaltender Madison Dicks finished with one save for William Smith.
Sage 21, Keuka 5
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (1-8, 0-4) dropped their fifth straight on Saturday afternoon against Russell Sage College.
Sophomore midfielder and Canandaigua graduate, Grace Morse led Keuka with two goals in the loss. Wolves sophomore goaltender Alyssa Crance ended her day with 10 saves.
BASEBALL
FLCC 14, TC3 3, game one
FLCC 8, TC3 1, game two
DRYDEN — The Lakers (25-8, 12-0) collected their third and fourth straight victories on Saturday afternoon at Tompkins Cortland Community College to remain undefeated in Mid-State Athletic Conference play.
Hobart 4, Union 0, game one
Union 9, Hobart 3, 7 innings, game two
SCHENECTADY — The Statesmen (6-15, 2-9) split their doubleheader with Union College on Saturday afternoon.
First-year left-handed starting pitcher Cole Tarrant improved to 2-0 on his season after pitching four shut-out innings in game one. Tarrant's first-year teammate Aaron Forgues later came in to pitch the final 2.1 innings to secure the save to finish off the shut-out victory.
Keuka 4, Hoguthon 2, game one
Keuka 0, Houghton 2, postponed due to lightning, game two
HOUGHTON — The Wolves were able to win game one of a doubleheader at Houghton University but game two was suspended due to lightning and was finished on Sunday.
Senior left-handed starting pitcher Spencer Brown threw a great game for Keuka (5-14, 1-6) to help him pick up his first win of the year and help the Wolves win for the first time this season in Empire 8 play.
Brown threw 7.2 innings pitched and only allowed one earned run. Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Ethan Tillotson came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings to earn the save.
SOFTBALL
Keuka 4, Houghton 2, game one
Keuka 9, Houghton 0, 5 innings, game two
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (7-15, 2-6) swept Houghton University on Saturday afternoon to earn their first two wins in Empire 8 action this year.
Keuka senior right-handed pitcher Kelsey Mohl picked up her first win of the year after coming in relief in game one. Senior center fielder Helena Hill led the Wolves with three hits during the game one victory.
Freshman right-handed starting pitcher Lauren Gilbert also grabbed her first win of the year after throwing a shut-out in all five innings played in game two. Freshman shortstop Emily Cutrona collected three hits in game to led Keuka in offense.
Adirondack 3, FLCC 2, game one
FLCC 4, Adirondack 3, game two
QUEENSBURY — The Lakers (11-9) split their doubleheader with SUNY Adirondack on Saturday afternoon.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Vassar 9, William Smith 0
GENEVA — The Herons (6-9, 1-4) season-worst losing streak extended to five straight losses on Saturday afternoon against Vassar College, who is ranked No. 34th in nation.