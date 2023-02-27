HAMILTON — Hobart College lacrosse tightened up its defense a week after allowing 19 goals to Lehigh and secured a massive 10-8 win over Colgate on Saturday.
Anthony Dattellas scored three goals in his return to the field and three other Statesmen added pairs of goals. James Green, Bradley Simas and Mark Synnot each scored twice to round out the scoring for Hobart.
Senior goalie Loukas Sotiropoulos stopped 17 shots for the Statesmen, tying his career-high and earning his second win in net for Hobart.
The big stat for the Statesmen (2-1) was although they were outshot 48-37 — and 25-18 on goal — the defense held steady and were far tighter than they were a week ago. Hobart owned a 11-10 advantage in face-offs. Senior Adam Shea won all 11 face-offs for the Statesmen.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 14, Catholic 9
SPARKS, MD. — The No. 9 William Smith lacrosse began its season in the USA Lacrosse Headquarters with a top-25 matchup victory over No. 14 Catholic University.
Senior Maddie Montgomery led the way for the Herons with six points two goals and four assists. Fellow senior Kaitlin Pellechia had a career-high four goals and five points in the victory. In total five Herons finished with multi-point games. Montgomery had a team-high five draw controls. Sophomore Maura Smeader played all 60 minutes in goal and had a career-high 11 saves.
William Smith finished the game with a 31-27 advantage in shots, including a 24-20 edge in shots on goal over the Cardinals (0-2).
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Elmira 4, William Smith 3
PINE VALLEY — William Smith senior Julianna Gong scored a pair of goals, but it wasn’t enough as No. 9 Elmira scored twice in the third period to knock off the Herons (12-13-1) in the semifinals of the New England Hockey Conference tournament semifinal.
Emma Faso also scored for the Herons. Junior Annie Hauser made a career-high 41 saves in 60 minutes in the Herons’ goal. Four different players scored for Elmira (21-5).
COLLEGE SQUASH
SUNDAY
MIT 5, Hobart 4
SATURDAY
Amherst 7, Hobart 2
FRIDAY
Hobart 6, Bates 3
HARTFORD, CONN. — The Hobart College squash team concluded its 2022-23 season at the College Squash Association Team National Championships at Trinity College in the Summers Division, C Division.
On Friday, the No. 22 Statesmen (11-11) started things off with a 6-3 upset over No. 19 Bates. Saturday’s loss to No. 17 Amherst was followed by a Sunday loss to No. 17 MIT. With a 1-2 overall record on the weekend, the Statesmen finished fourth in the Summers Cup, C Division, and 20th overall.
Some players will return to the court March 3-5 in Philadelphia for the College Squash Association Individual Championships.