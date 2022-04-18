NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Hobart lacrosse is getting its steam back it lost after the first two games of the season. A key game against Merrimack College awaited the Statesmen and after falling behind four goals early in the game, Hobart showed grit and determination to claw their way back and win 12-11.
Down 4-0 less than 10 minutes into the opening quarter, the Statesmen retaliated with 6-1 run in the first half to lead 6-5 at the half. With third quarter struggles a recurring element to their season, Hobart buckled down and outscored the Warriors 3-2 in the third before holding on in the fourth for the win.
Hobart goalie Kevin Holtby matched his season-high with 14 saves to earn the win, while faceoff specialist Adam Shea produced another strong effort at the X, winning 15-of-25 with a game-high eight ground balls. The balanced offense was led by attackman Tommy Mott’s three points on a goal and two assists. Chad Bach, Anthony Dattellas, John Herlihy, Derrek Madonna and Bradley Simas each scored twice for the Statesmen.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Sage 17, Keuka 12
KEUKA PARK — A massive second half from Sage College sunk Keuka men’s lacrosse on Saturday. The Wolves (2-7, 0-4) led 7-4 at halftime but an eight-goal barrage from Sage turned the tide in the third quarter.
The Wolves were led by Brandon MacDonell and Will York. MacDonnell registered a goal and two assists in the first half and added an assist in the fourth. Canandaigua grad York scored a hat-trick and an assist.
BASEBALL
Keuka at Utica — doubleheader postponed
UTICA — A thrilling doubleheader at Keuka on Friday was planned to be followed up by another critical Empire 8 doubleheader at Utica, but the weekend series was postponed due to weather. No makeup date has been determined as of yet.
Monroe 4, FLCC 2
Monroe 4, FLCC 0
ROCHESTER — Finger Lakes Community College baseball piping hot streak came to an end over the weekend against Monroe CC. After their eight-game win streak came to an end against Herkimer on Thursday in five innings, the Lakers (23-13) struggled to put up runs against Monroe on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Keuka at Elmira — doubleheader postponed
Monroe 8, FLCC 0
Monroe 13, FLCC 2
ROCHESTER — Finger Lakes Community College softballs’ struggles continued on Saturday with a sweep by Monroe. The Lakers (5-15) have lost their previous 12 contests.
MEN’S GOLF
Empire 8 Spring Championship
Keuka — 7th out of 7
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Keuka College Men’s Golf team finished in seventh place at the Empire 8 Championship. The Wolves entered with weekend with a team score of 754. Keuka College shot a 390 on Friday and then a 379 on Saturday at Hershey Country Club. The Wolves finished their first year in the Empire 8 with a team score of 1523.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
FLCC at Cortland
CORTLAND — The nationally-ranked FLCC Lakers track and field teams competed in the Upstate Alternative Invite at SUNY Cortland on Saturday.
The Lakers competed in a field of teams from the Junior College level all the way up to NCAA Division I. Participant schools included: SUNY ESF, Hudson Valley Community College, Mohawk Valley Community College, Herkimer College, Onondaga Community College, SUNY Broome, St. Lawrence, Ithaca, Hartwick, Cortland, Oneonta, Albany, and Syracuse University.
Women
Freshman Ericka Moody earned herself a trip to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III championships in the 100-meter dash, completing the race in 13.69 seconds and a 6th place finish. Moody’s mark also qualified for the NJCAA Division III National Championship. Other finishers for the Lakers included Elizabeth Rose, who finished 8th in the high jump with a mark of 1.35 meters. Moody rounded out the day for the Lakers women’s track and field team earning a spot in the NJCAA Region III championships in the long jump and 200-meter dash.
Men
John Zimmerman met the national standard for the NJCAA Division III national championships in the 5,000-meter run, improving his mark from the previous week by almost 15 seconds with a time of 16:46.82 and seventh place. Teammate Kyle Green earned a qualifying mark for the NJCAA Region III tournament in the 1,500-meter run in 4:42.04.