ITHACA — The Statesmen dropped their fifth straight game in a row in a close 91-85 loss against Ithaca on Saturday afternoon.
First-year guard Aidan Rodgers scored team-high 22 points in the losing effort.
Hobart fell to 3-7 on the season and 0-3 in the Liberty League.
The Statesmen will finally look to end this skid with a game against Skidmore College tomorrow as they are back at Bristol Gym with opening tip expected at 7:30 p.m.
In Women’s College Basketball Saturday:
Ithaca 82, William Smith 52
ITHACA — After beating RIT on Friday, the Herons fell victim on Saturday afternoon after nothing seemed to work against Ithaca to drop William Smith back to .500 in league play.
Junior guard Kerstin Kelly led the Herons in scoring on Saturday with 15 points.
William Smith is now 3-7 overall and 2-2 in the Liberty League as they are back home tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. with a matchup against Skidmore College.
Utica 65, Keuka 32
UTICA — The rough start to the season continues for the Wolves as they fell in defeat on Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Lauren Hill led Keuka in scoring on Saturday with 11 points in the loss.
The Wolves are now 1-9 overall and 0-2 in the Empire 8 as Keuka heads back home tomorrow against Houghton College at 5:30 p.m.