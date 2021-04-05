SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Hobart lacrosse was forced to play their third road game in a row following last weekend’s postponement against Sacred Heart.
The Statesmen (3-1, 3-1) fought through adversity, used a huge scoring third quarter and rode Kevin Holtby’s career-high 23 saves to a massive, 11-10 win over Bryant University on Saturday.
Senior attackman Tommy Mott, who had four career points in two games against Bryant coming into the day, produced a game-high four points on three goals and an assist. Senior attackman Ryan Archer and junior midfielder Bradley Simas each chipped in two goals.
Down 7-4 at the half, Hobart fixed their recent third quarter woes and torched the Bulldogs for five goals in the second while conceding two to head into the fourth quarter knotted up 9-9.
Mott completed his hat trick two minutes into the fourth quarter and extended a 27-game streak of at least one Statesmen registering three or more goals. With just under five minutes to go, Simas gave Hobart much needed breathing room with his eighth goal of the season. Less than a minute later, Bryant scored to close the gap back to just one.
Holtby’s stellar play in net gave the Statesmen the push they needed to close out the game and get their biggest win of the season thus far.
Hobart will return to Urick Stadium to host NEC front-runner Saint Joseph’s (4-3, 4-0) on Saturday, April 10. The opening faceoff on Boswell Field is scheduled for 1 p.m.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
MEN’S LACROSSE
Utica 16, Keuka 9
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Men’s Lacrosse team fell to Utica College in an Empire 8 game at the Jepson Community Athletic Complex Saturday afternoon.
Keuka College were led by a couple of Palmyra-Macedon alumni. Senior Kasey Gallina led Keuka College (0-3, 0-3) with four goals and added an assist on the afternoon for five points. Goalie Jared Hurlbutt had 15 saves for the Wolves.
MEN’S TENNIS
Skidmore 7, Hobart 2
GENEVA — The Hobart College tennis team (2-1, 1-1) was defeated by Skidmore 7-2 in a Liberty League contest at the HWS Tennis Center this afternoon.
Skidmore (2-0, 2-0) extended its Liberty League winning streak to 43 matches. Senior Walker Anderson and Jett Wright logged Hobart’s doubles point, besting Sergiu Celebidachi and Noah Williamson 8-7 (7-4). Senior Jeremy Atwater and first-year Winter Fagerberg kept their match close at No. 3, but were edged 8-7 (7-2) by Kevin Ha and Tristan Thiebaut.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Skidmore 6, William Smith 3
GENEVA — The William Smith College tennis team was edged by Skidmore 6-3 in a Liberty League match at the HWS Tennis Center this afternoon. Like the men, the Skidmore women have an impressive Liberty League win streak going, extending it to 35 straight over the weekend.
William Smith (0-3, 0-2) took a 2-1 lead after doubles play. Junior Maggie Bonomo and Audreyanna Camacho are now 3-0 in doubles play this season following a 8-4 win over Maya Lai and Chanhtel Thongphok in the No. 1 spot. Senior Louisa Morrow and first-year Jamie Fine won their match at No. 3 by default.
BASEBALL
St. John Fisher 17, Keuka 0
St. John Fisher 22, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Baseball team opened their 2021 season on Saturday at Kuhl Field, hosting the St. John Fisher College Cardinals in an Empire 8 doubleheader.
The Cardinals swept Keuka College (0-2, 0-2) in the doubleheader, winning game one 17-0 and game two 22-0.
FLCC 4,
Corning Community College 3
FLCC 8,
Corning Community College 1
CANANDAIGUA — FLCC baseball extended its win streak to six games on Saturday with its third straight doubleheader sweep.
In Game 1, the Lakers (7-1) were led by sophomore Lukas Haefner who was 2-for-4 with an RBI and freshman Grant Rodriguez, who went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Freshman Tanner Frank allowed two unearned runs on one hit with five strikeouts to earn the win in the opener.
In Game 2 Rodriguez continued his torrid hitting, going 3-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base. Freshman Alfredo Hurtado went 3-for-3 with two RBI and sophomore Quin Ignaszak allowed one run with four strikeouts over six innings to earn the win.
SOFTBALL
Keuka 4, Elmira 0
Elmira 7, Keuka 4
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka College Softball team split the season home opener vs Elmira college on Saturday in an Empire 8 Conference matchup.
Keuka College (1-1, 1-1) took the opening game against the Soaring Eagles 4-0. Elmira however would respond back in game two 7-4.
Monroe Community College 12, FLCC 4
Monroe Community College 11, FLCC 3
CANANDAIGUA — In both games of the FLCC’s doubleheader on Saturday, MCC used late-inning surges to sink the Lakers.
In game one, the Lakers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Sophomore Hannah Capacci (Mynderse Academy) hit a leadoff single, stole second and third base, and scored on a sacrifice fly from freshman Reagan Seelye.
In game two, Capacci continued to lead and was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and two stolen bases. FLCC rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie the score at 2-2 heading into the top of the fifth before MCC secured the sweep with nine runs over the final two frames
TRACK & FIELD
Mohawk Valley CC Region 3 Meet 2
CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College men’s and women’s outdoor track and field participated in their second meet of the 2021 spring season, with sophomore Giovanni Ventura (Geneva) winning the 800-meter race with a time of 2:08.94 seconds, and was also third in the 1,500 meters in 4:32.94.