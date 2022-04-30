SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hobart rowing team swept all competition Friday afternoon at the Liberty League Championships. The Varsity eight, the second varsity eight and the Novice Eight all placed first at the championships hosted by Saratoga Rowing Association.
In the Varsity Eight, Hobart and Ithaca College battled it out for the top spot and left the field in their wakes. Th Bombers gave the Statesmen a solid run, but finished three seconds behind Hobart. Hobart finished the race in 6:01.70 while Ithaca crossed the line in 6:04.480. St. Lawrence placed third in 6:22.14.
In the Second Varsity Eight, Hobart cruised to a wide margin of victory, finishing in 6:22.020, 19 seconds faster than second-place University of Rochester.
The Novice Four was Hobart’s only boat with four rowers and they secured the sweep with a time of 7:33.070, 39 seconds ahead of second-place Union College.
The championship marks Hobart’s 15th straight Liberty League Championship.
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute won the first Liberty League rowing championship in 2004 and he Statesmen have won the League championship every year since then.
WOMEN’S ROWING
William Smith: 4th in Liberty League Championships
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The William Smith College rowing team place fourth at the Liberty League Championships this afternoon.
The Heron varsity eight finished second in its preliminary heat, trailing only fifth-ranked Ithaca. William Smith posted a time of 7:12.28, trailing the Bombers by 18.22 seconds. The Herons’ time put them across the finish line 9.3 seconds ahead of 15th-ranked RIT.
In the grand final, Ithaca captured the league championship in 7:00.03 with nearly a 10-second cushion over second place Rochester. Skidmore was third, 3.85 seconds behind the Yellowjackets. William Smith posted a time of 7:16.56, 2.79 behind the Thoroughbreds.
Track & Field
Talon Invitational at Roberts Wesleyan
ROCHESTER — The nationally-ranked Finger Lakes Community College track and field teams to Roberts Wesleyan Friday for the Talon Invitational.
Palmyra-Macedon graduate Leah Lloyd once again proved to be one of the finest runners in the NJCAA with a first-place finish in the women’s 1,500-meter race. Lloyd beat out runners from Division II Roberts Wesleyan and Division I St. Bonaventure. Lloyd time of 5:09.14 beat out Roberts Wesleyan freshman Acacia Barber by 1.41 seconds and St. Bonaventure junior Lindsey Clawson by 2.15 seconds.
The Lakers also had competitors in several men’s events. Hunter Zangerle placed first in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 7”.
Morgan Collazo competed in three field events for the Lakers with a top finish of third place in the shot put with a throw of 31’ 5¼”.
SOFTBALL
Sage 9, Keuka 0, 5 innings
Sage 10, Keuka 2, 5 innings
ALBANY — Keuka softball lost a doubleheader Friday night and registered a combined five hits in two games. Abby Eising and Joan Carroll would be the only Wolves to reach base in game one. Eising doubled to left center in the first inning and Carroll singled to center field in the fifth inning.
In the second game, Kelsey Mohl and Jordyn Fargo both hit home runs, the first of their careers.