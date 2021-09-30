ITHACA — While William Smith made history against Ithaca at home, Hobart fell to the Bombers in Ithaca on Wednesday night by a score of 1-0.
The Statesmen (4-4-1, 1-1-1) have averaged exactly a goal per game this season but have scored just one goal in their previous four games. Hobart outshout Ithaca (4-4-3, 2-0-0) 17-8 and had a 6-2 shots on goal advantage.
Chris Ogden scored off of a free kick in the first half and then hunkered down on defense for the remainder of the game. Bombers goalkeeper Lee Folger made six saves in the shutout win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ithaca 1, Keuka 0
ITHACA — It was an Ithaca-heavy schedule for the Times‘ area collegiate schools as Keuka too traveled to Ithaca to take on the Bombers.
The Bombers (7-2) got the best of the Wolves (1-5) for their fourth straight victory. The Wolves were outshot 23-3 and 14-1 on goal. Wolves goalkeeper Megan Makowski made 12 saves in the effort