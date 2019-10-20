SCHENECTADY — As the Herons beat out Union on Cozzens field in Geneva, the Statesmen (10-4-1, 4-2-1) put on a show against the Dutchmen in Schenectady and won 3-1.
Nate Cary continued his great play as he scored the first two goals of the game. The first came in the 21st minute and was unassisted. Union (9-5, 2-5) was able to hold off Hobart until the second half when Cary scored his second of the game off assists by Cooper O’Connell in the 60th minute.
Seven minutes later, Kyle Patrick added an unassisted insurance goal in the 67th minute to put Hobart up 3-0. Union was able to avoid the shutout with a penalty kick goal in the 90th minute to make the final score 3-1. Brian Salazar made four saves in the win.
In other scores from around the Finger Lakes on Saturday:
Penn St.-Harrisburg 1, Keuka 0, OT
MIDDLTOWN, PA. — Keuka (4-9-1, 3-5) men’s soccer team lost another tough game in extra time as they fell to a very strong Penn St.-Harrisburg team (12-4, 8-0).
Keuka managed to put four shots toward net and Penn St.-Harrisburg put 12 toward net. The Wolves were outplayed in extra time as they couldn’t muster a single shot and Penn St.-Harrisburg managed to get five shots off.
Keuka goalkeeper Ryan Velte saved three out of the four shots on goal that came his way.
Keuka 3, Penn St.-Harrisburg 1
MIDDLTOWN, PA. — Keuka (11-3, 8-0) continues to pound teams into submission as they won their 11th straight game on Saturday.
Keuka was tested early as Penn St.-Harrisburg (7-8-1, 5-2-1) scored the initial goal in the 30th minute and kept the Wolves at bay until the second half. In the second, the Wolves came out and asserted their dominance as they exploded for three goals.
Emily McGuigan led the Wolves once again as she scored their first goal in the 47th minute and then capped the victory off with the final goal in the 79th minute. Lydia Hall also had a great game for the Wolves as she recorded the winning goal and assisted McGuigan on the final goal of the game.
Lancaster Bible 3, Keuka 2
Gallaudet 3, Keuka 2
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves (5-16, 2-6) dropped two straight matches on Saturday afternoon at the JMW Recreation and Athletics Center.
Senior outside hitter Erika Shepard was busy versus Lancaster Bible as she tallied an eye popping 40 assists. Defensive specialist Ericka Carlson produced 15 digs, while freshman Tionna Moss had 11 kills.
Shepard came back with another strong performance against Gallaudet as she added 24 assists and 13 kills. Carlson continued her strong afternoon with 16 digs.
Keuka 10, Wells 0
KEUKA PARK — Keuka (5-9, 3-0) made quick work of Wells College 0-14, 0-3) on Parents’ & Senior Day as they dismantled them by a staggering score of 10-0.
Four different players from Keuka had multiple goals. Vanessa Wilkins, Makaela Mills, Alysa Maddaleno and Nicole Wilson each scored two goals.Well did not manage to get a single shot on goal as Keuka dominated them to remain undefeated in league play.
CCOC Championships at Seneca Lake State Park
Hobart 2nd of 6
William Smith 2nd of 6
GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Cross Country were back in action in the Cross Country Only Conference Championships at Seneca Lake State Park on Saturday.
For Hobart, Senior William Fletcher was the top finisher for the Statesmen with an 8-kilometer time of 27:12.0. First-year Jacob Appleton was the next Statesmen to finish under 20 seconds later with a time of 27:30.9.
Clarkson won the event with 33 points and Hobart was 12 points behind finishing with 45.
As for William Smith, they too finished second out of six schools with 50 points. Sophomore Ruby Auman was the first finisher for William Smith and crossed the finish line eighth overall. She finished with a 6-kilometer time of 25:21.0. For the fifth consecutive year, Clarkson won the CCOC Championships with a minuscule team score of 15.