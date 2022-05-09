ITHACA — The No.3 seeded Hobart Statesmen tennis team started the quest this past weekend for the Liberty League championship when they traveled south to Ithaca College for the annual league tournament.
On Friday morning, the Statesmen battled No.6 seeded Union for their first match of the tournament. Hobart swept Union 5-0 to advance to play in the semifinals on Saturday.
After sweeping on the three doubles matches, the Statesmen only needed two more victories to move on against Union.
Those wins came from No.4 and No.5 singles.
At fourth singles, first-year Jacob Linares won his match 6-2, 6-3 while first-year Hyat Oyer won at fifth singles 6-0, 6-2 to secure the two wins that were needed.
Hobart then played No.2 seeded Skidmore College in the semifinals on Saturday morning. The run for the Statesmen came to end that day after losing to Skidmore 5-3.
Seniors Jack Ledford and Thomas Shung won at No.3 doubles on Saturday to pull the Statesmen within one match heading into singles.
Hobart did prevail by winning two singles matches but fell short in three of the other four matches to see their run for a league title come up short.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty League Semifinal
William Smith 18, Union 8
GENEVA — The No.1 seeded Herons welcomed the No.6 seeded Union for the Liberty League Semifinals on Saturday morning.
Senior midfielder Anna Murphy scored a career-high seven goals in the win while sophomore attacker Allie McGinity broke the single-season record for most assists after recording seven assists in the victory.
The win helped the Herons to move onto the championship game where they defeated the No.3 seeded Ithaca College Bombers on Sunday afternoon for their sixth straight Liberty League tournament crown.