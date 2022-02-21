GENEVA — Hobart men’s hockey hosted a quarterfinal matchup in the NEHC Tournament as the 1-seeded Statesmen welcomed in the eighth-seeded University of Southern Maine.
Hobart was able to avoid the upset with its 5-2 victory over Southern Maine on Saturday afternoon in The Cooler.
Senior forward Zach Tyson gave Hobart the 1-0 lead early but the game was tied after the first period of play.
Sophomore forward Artem Buzoverya and senior forward Aaron Maguyon assisted Tyson on the game’s opening goal.
A 3-0 second period helped the Statesmen secure the postseason win after Tyson added his second of his team-high 2 goals on the day.
Senior goaltender Liam Lascelle won the game for the Statesmen on Saturday after finishing with 22 saves.
Hobart (19-4-2) will be back at the Cooler on Saturday night to play the sixth-seeded Skidmore College in the semifinals at 7 p.m.
Skidmore is fresh off their upset victory over the third-seeded UMass Boston in their quarterfinal contest. Second-seeded Elmira hosts fourth-seeded Babson in the other semifinal at the same time as the Statesmen matchup with Skidmore.
In other college action from Saturday:
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
(6) William Smith 2,
(3) University of Southern Maine 1, 2OT
GORHAM, Maine — The Herons seemed to be on their way out of the NEHC tournament in the quarterfinals until a roughing penalty against Southern Maine at 8:14 into the third period gave William Smith a power play chance.
Junior defender Lauren Jackson tied the game up at 1-1 on that play with 9:29 left in the game. First-year defender Sydney Lester assisted Jackson on the game-tying goal to eventually send the game into overtime.
It wasn’t until the second overtime period where junior forward Emma Faso was able to score an unassisted game-winning goal to give her Herons the walk-off upset victory.
The sixth-seeded William Smith (10-14-1) will aim to keep their postseason run going on Saturday against the first-seeded Elmira College in the semifinals.
An official puck drop has yet to be made for that semifinal matchup while second-seeded Norwich hosts fifth-seeded Castleton at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the other semifinal matchup.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 85,
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 51
GENEVA — The Herons knew going into Saturday afternoon’s regular season finale game at Bristol Gym that their season was over after their matchup against RPI.
On senior day, senior forward Olivia Parisi scored a game-high 24 points in the big victory over RPI. She hauled in 12 rebounds to end her day as well.
Sophomore guard Brooke Jarvis also added 21 points, 11 rebounds in the win for William Smith.
Herons junior forward and Geneva graduate Lauren DeVaney finished her season with 17 points and a game-high 15 rebounds and six assists on Saturday.
William Smith finishes their 2021-2022 season with an overall record of 8-17 and 7-11 in the Liberty League but they were able to win four of their last five games for some momentum into next year.
Russell Sage 66, Keuka 50
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves wrapped up their season on Saturday afternoon on senior day.
Graduate guard Amelia Poole scored a career-high 22 points for Keuka on her senior day in the loss.
Keuka finishes their season with an overall record of 1-23 overall and 0-16 in the Empire 8. The Wolves will entered next year still in search of their first program victory against an Empire 8 opponent after two completed seasons in the conference.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 79,
Hobart 54
GENEVA — The Statesmen were unable to defeat RPI on senior day in Bristol Gym on Saturday afternoon but were able to lock up the sixth-seed in this year’s Liberty League Tournament.
Jackson, Carter and Hunter Meshanic each led Hobart with eight points in the loss.
The Statesmen will travel to play the third-seeded Vassar College tomorrow in the first round with an official tip yet to be determined.
Hobart (12-13) split their two regular season meetings against Vassar this year after just beating them at Bristol Gym on Friday night.
Keuka 63, Russell Sage 59
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves ended their 2021-2022 season on high note after securing a senior day victory over Sage.
Junior guard Devin Milton finished with a game-high 24 points in the win for Keuka. He also added eight rebounds and four steals.
Senior guards Jahmr Jordan and Lorenzo Bicknese also contributed for 11 points on their senior day in the season finale victory.
Keuka ends their year with an overall record of 4-19 and 4-11 in the Empire 8. This is a program that is improving after just winning one game against Empire 8 opponents last season in their first year in the conference.