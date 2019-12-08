ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — After opening up Liberty League play with a convincing win over Skidmore on Friday, the Hobart basketball team pounded Bard 73-53 Saturday to extend its winning streak to five games.
Hobart (6-1, 2-0) unloaded for 49 points in the second half after leading by just one after the first. Daniel Cook led the charge for the Statesmen with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
Dan Masino was once again a floor general for Hobart as he dropped in 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Tucker Lescoe and Jackson Meshanic both contributed 13 points while adding key rebounds and assists.
Hobart’s defense was stifling once again, holding winless Bard (0-7, 0-2) to below 40 percent shooting from the field.
In other collegiate action:
Penn St.-Abington 89,
Keuka 81
KEUKA PARK — The Wolves suffered their fourth loss in a row at the paws of the Nittany Lions on Saturday.
Nana Oteng scored a career-high 20 points for Keuka (1-6, 0-1) off the bench in the North Eastern Athletic Conference opener. Oteng also had seven rebounds. Devon Milton was right behind Oteng with his own career-high of 19 points and seven rebounds as well.
William Smith 90, Bard 54
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — After narrowly escaping with a 2-point victory over Skidmore on Friday night, the William Smith Herons (5-2, 2-0) exploded against Bard for 90 points Saturday.
Olivia Parisi registered her second straight double-double with 23 points and 17 rebounds. The high scorer was Herons’ impressive first-year Lauren DeVaney who dropped 26 points with eight boards. Stella Davis added 16 points and the Herons shot just under 50 percent from the field.
Penn St.-Abington 56,
Keuka 52
KEUKA PARK — Keuka could not overcome a 12-point third quarter in a narrow loss to the Nittany Lions Saturday.
The Wolves (4-3, 0-1) were led by Pal-Mac’s Riley Record with 14 points and five rebounds. Right behind Record was Sam Laranjo with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. The wolves will look to get back in the win column against William Smith on Monday.
Southern Maine 3, Hobart 2
PORTLAND, ME — The Statesmen suffered their second loss in a row for the first time this season in a surprising loss to Southern Maine on Saturday afternoon.
Hobart (6-4-1, 3-3) gave up the opening goal and then stormed back with two unanswered from Andrew Longo and Aaron Maguyon. The Huskies (3-6-2, 3-4-1) answered within three minutes to tie score then went on to win in overtime. Hobart had 34 shots and Joe Halstrom made 21 saves.
Connecticut College 7,
William Smith 0
NEW LONDON, CT — William Smith (7-4) followed up a tough 5-0 loss on Friday to Connecticut College with an even worse performance Saturday.
Like the game on Friday, the Camels did all their damage in the first two periods with five goals coming in the second and one goal each in the first and third periods. William Smith only shot 18 times and Olivia Williams and Amanda Aalto split time in net and saved 24 shots.
In Friday’s collegiate action:
Hobart 67, Skidmore 43
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Hobart began conference play with a strong win against Skidmore.
Masino led the Statesmen win with another double-double. He had 13 points and 12 rebounds alongside Cook and Edens Fleurizard, who both had 12 points. 10 different players for Hobart got at least one basket.
William Smith 68,
Skidmore 66
SARATOGA SPRINGS — William Smith squeeked out a victory in Saratoga to begin Liberty League play on Friday.
The Herons dropped 21 points in the third quarter to give them the cushion they needed to hold onto the win. Three Herons registered double-doubles. Sophomore Parisi continued her solid season with a team-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds. DeVaney had 17 points and 10 rebounds and junior Stavriana Dimitrakopoulou dropped 15 points with an impressive 17 rebounds.
New England College 4, Hobart 3
HENNICKER, N.H. — Hobart dropped a tough loss on Friday night against a capable No. 15 New England College.
After jumping out to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals by Aaron Maguyon and Ryan Lynch, the Statesmen allowed three unanswered goals in the second period. Alec Robitaille managed to tie the game at three in the third, but the Pilgrims answered back to win the game by one goal, despite being outshot 40-23 by Hobart.
Joe Halstrom made 19 saves.
Connecticut College 5,
William Smith 0
NEW LONDON, C.T. — William Smith had one of its toughest losses of the season in New London. The Camels did their damage in the first two periods with two goals in the first and three in the second.
Williams and Aalto combined to make 28 saves while the Herons could only muster 16 shots on goal.