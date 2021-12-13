HARTFORD, Conn. — Fourth-ranked Hobart College ice hockey stumbled against No. 15 Trinity College on Saturday, falling 4-3.
Luke Aquaro led the way for Hobart (8-2-1), recording a goal and an assist. Liam Lascelle started in goal and made 23 saves in just over 59 minutes of action.
Three different players had multi-point games for the Bantams (4-4-0). The Statesmen managed a goal per period, but Trinity managed to put two past Lascelle in the first and second periods.
Hobart finished the game with a 29-27 edge in shots on goal. Trinity was 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Statesmen came away empty on their three power plays.
With that, the Statesmen conclude their 2021 portion of their schedule.
Hobart will be back in action Jan. 1-2 when it heads to Middlebury, Vt. for the 2022 Friends of Panther Hockey Holiday Classic. The Statesmen are scheduled to take on Fitchburg State on New Year’s Day at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Williams 2, William Smith 0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — William Smith hockey’s struggles continued against Williams on Saturday.
Erin Murray started in goal for the Herons (3-9-1) and made a career-high 39 saves. Since their Nov. 6 win over Salem State, the Herons are 1-7-1 and have been outscored 7-26 and have been shut out four times in that span.