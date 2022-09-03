ALFRED — There was much history shared between Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Alfred University Friday night.

As the two schools’ football teams played the first-ever season opener on a Friday night on Boswell Field, the pair’s women’s volleyball programs played in an even more significant contest.

On the campus of Alfred University, the William Smith volleyball program began its inaugural season in dominant fashion, producing a 25-15, 25-21, 25-22 sweep of the Saxons.

The Herons (1-0) were led by Malya Sayre with 15 kills, four blocks, three digs and two assists. Elaina Wamhoff provided support with four kills, six digs and a block to go along with a match-high 29 assists.

William Smith ended the match with 37 kills to Alfred’s 25 and 33 assists to Alfred’s 22. The Herons controlled the match in large part because of a 0.157 kill percentage, while the defense held firm, limiting the Saxons to a 0.053 kill percentage.

The Herons will be in Alfred for the remainder of the weekend as they follow up the program’s inaugural success with a Saturday doubleheader against Canton at 1 p.m. and Potsdam at 3 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rodenback Invitational

PITTSFORD — Abigail Palin spearheaded William Smith in the season-opening meet hosted by St. John Fisher. Palin wound up 15th in the 4-kilometer race, posting a time of 16 minutes, 16.3 seconds.

Jonathan Garcia led Hobart with a 45th-place finish, finishing the 6K course in 21:36.5.