WASHINGTON D.C. — Hobart basketball entered 2020 with the program’s best record since the 2011-12 season, and the Statesmen kept things rolling with a convincing win over Ursinus College in the first round of the the College Park Holiday Inn Tournament on Saturday.
Hobart traveled to the nation’s capital and earned a 77-53 victory, improving its record to 8-1.
What is peculiar about the score is that it is the fourth time this season Hobart has held an opponent to exactly 53 points and the third time in a row. Hobart began that streak in its fifth straight win over Bard back in early December. Since then, the Statesmen have scored two more points than their previous game while holding Bard, Union and now Ursinus to just 53 points for seven straight wins.
Interesting scores aside, Dan Masino came out hotter than a blowtorch and lit up the Bears for 25 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Andrew Lynch had an excellent game as well with 17 points. Edens Fleurizard scored eight points while securing 10 rebounds.
The Statesmen will play The Catholic University of America today at 7 p.m.
In other local collegiate action:
Boston Landing Tournament
Hobart 4,
Saint John’s University (NS) 2
BOSTON — Hobart ice hockey traveled to Massachusetts to compete in the Boston Landing Tournament. Both teams were back in action on Saturday as Hobart (8-3-1) took on Saint John’s University of Nova Scotia (3-4-4).
The Statesmen began 2020 on a positive note, knocking off the Johnnies thanks to three unanswered goals in the second and third periods. Down 2-1 after the first, Hobart’s P.A. Martineau took over and scored back-to-back unassisted goals to give the Statesmen a 3-2 lead in the third. Martineau would end with two goals and an assist.
Lawson MacDougall iced the game with 40 seconds remaining to secure the victory. Hobart’s Joe Jalstrom made 28 saves in the win.
Amherst 4, William Smith 1
GENEVA — While Hobart took on Saint John’s University, William Smith hosted its first game at home following a six-game road trip.
The Herons played the first game of a back-to-back series against Amherst. The Herons (7-5) returned from the holiday break on a two-game losing streak and with a 2-4 road trip record looking to get back on track.
Unfortunately, the losing streak extended to three games as the Herons fell to the Mammoths. Amherst scored three goals before William Smith could get on the board off a goal from freshman star Mia LaPlante. Amanda Aalto and Olivia Williams split duties in net and combined for 36 saves.