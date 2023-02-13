GENEVA — Hobart ice hockey wrapped up one of the best regular seasons in program history with a 4-1 win over New England College on Saturday. In the sixth-straight win for the No. 2 Statesmen (23-2, 16-2), sophomore Luke Aquaro scored twice, junior Jonah Alexander scored once and assisted once and sophomore Shane Shell added two helpers.
First-year Mavrick Goyer made 29 saves as he earned his ninth victory of the year. Andrew Kormos played all 60 minutes in goal for the Pilgrims (10-14-1, 7-10-1) and made 47 saves.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
WOMEN’S ICE HOCKEY
William Smith 3, New England College 0
HENNIKER, N.H. — William Smith junior goalie Annie Hauser provided the backbone for a shutout victory with 27 saves against New England College on Saturday. The Herons (11-12-1, 9-8) wrapped up the regular season and head into the NEHC tournament winning two out of their last three.
Seven different skaters recorded a point in the victory for the Herons as Julianna Gong got William Smith on the board in the first and Elizabeth MacMurray and Emma Fasso added two more insurance goals in the third. The Herons’ offense was clicking as the team ended the game with 46 shots on goal against the Pilgrims (4-20-1, 1-16-1).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Hobart 67, Bard 51
GENEVA — Senior Day was extra special for the Hobart Statesmen as the team clinched one of the six postseason spots in the final home game of the regular season. All five seniors and the team’s lone graduate student scored during Hobart’s final regular season home game.
Senior Jackson Meshanic led the way with 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Senior Patrick Walker added 12 points five boards and four assists. The Statesmen (14-9, 10-6) shot 51% from the field and 55.6% from 3-point range against Bard (6-17, 3-3).
Alfred 80, Keuka 63
ALFRED — Keuka led 39-37 at halftime but a strong second half from Alfred sunk the Wolves on Saturday. Keuka (7-14, 3-13) was outscored 43-24 in the second half. Senior Devin Milton led the Wolves with 28 points. Will Tehan was also in double figures with 17 points.
With his 28 points, Milton passed Casey Williams for sixth on the career scoring list at Keuka College and with three 3-pointers, he is now tied for ninth on the single-season list and moves to sixth on the career list
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
William Smith 96, Bard 60
GENEVA — William Smith’s dominant second half propelled them past Bard College on Senior Day. The Herons (7-16, 5-11) outscored the Raptors 52-27 in the second half and were led by senior Lauren DeVaney with 22 points and 6 rebounds. Senior Kerstin Kelly had a career day with 17 points, tying her career high. Junior Brooke Jarvis chipped in 22 points and 8 rebounds in the win.
The Herons took care of the ball well and had a +17 turnover margin with just five turnovers while forcing Bard (1-20, 0-14) into 22 turnovers. The Herons finished with a rebounding edge of 45-34.
Alfred 66, Keuka 53
ALFRED — Keuka College led by eight points in the second quarter thanks to a fast start by Lauren Hill. Hill scored the first five of the second quarter for the Wolves and though they hung tough with Alfred (14-9, 9-8). But, a 24-16 fourth quarter for Alfred made the difference as the Wolves (3-20, 0-16) dropped its 18th straight game of the season.
Freshman Mary Cotter led Keuka with 14 points while Hill and Meg McGwin each added nine points. McGwin led the Wolves with seven rebounds.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Monroe Community College 3, FLCC 0
26-24, 25-22, 25-20
FLCC 3, Clarkson Club Team 0
25-15, 25-17, 25-1
CANANDAIGUA — FLCC continued its inaugural season with a split on Saturday. The Lakers (5-2) fell in three close sets to Monroe and then got back into form against Clarkson University’s club team.
Against MCC, outside hitter Jonah Grbic continued his strong start to the season with 15 kills on a .206 hitting percentage. Grbic has been the Lakers’ go-to power hitter in every match thus far. Libero AJ DeBalso — a Canandaigua grad — provided solid defense with nine digs and one assist.
Against Clarkson’s club team, the Lakers ended their first home doubleheader on a strong note. Grbic once again provided offense with 17 kills on an impressive .393 mark and added four service aces and 10 digs. Ian Meeks ran the offense and fed Grbic with 17 assists and added six kills himself. Canandaigua grad Nick Ferris registered eight kills as well.