GENEVA — William Smith soccer mirrored Hobart soccer in their win against Skidmore with three goals.
The Herons (6-1-1-, 2-0-0) and the Thoroughbreds (5-2-2, 0-2-0) entered the game each with five wins. William Smith dominated the game for its sixth victory of the season, registering 22 shots on goal to Skidmore’s three.
Mariah Deschino opened the scoring in the fourth minute for the Herons and Brianna Worobel tied it in the 20th minute.
The game remained tied until the second half when William Smith’s Phoebe Wade broke the tie and scored the game-winning goal in the 48th minute. Sarah Gray added an insurance goal in the 80th minute.
William Smith goalkeeper Amanda Kesler had a single save as Skidmore failed to get a shot off in the second half.
Keuka 1, Morrisville 0
KEUKA PARK — Keuka soccer (4-3, 4-0) swept Morrisville on Saturday during Keuka’s Green and Gold Celebration Weekend.
After the men won, the women blanked Morrisville (4-5, 2-2) en route to their fourth win of the season and their fourth in a row. Vera Freda scored the game’s only goal in the 56th minute off an assist by Abby Richards.
The Wolves dominated in all areas as they outshot Morrisville 25-1; Morrisville could not even register a shot on goal. With their fourth win in a row, Keuka women’s soccer is in excellent form.
Keuka 2, Morrisville 1
KEUKA PARK — Keuka men’s soccer (3-5-1, 2-2) won its second game in a row for first time this season during Green and Gold Celebration Weekend.
The Wolves defeated Morrisville State (2-6-2, 1-2-1) on Saturday on goals from Seth Spurgeon in the 21st minute and Jordan Miller in the 30th minute. Keuka outshot Morrisville 17-10 and Ryan Velte earned his first win of the season in net for the Wolves, stopping three shots over 90 minutes.
The Wolves finished strong to end September with a 3-3-1 record.
Hobart 3, Skidmore 0
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Statesmen keep impressing as they continue to rumble their way through the season.
On Saturday, Hobart (8-2, 2-0) traveled to Saratoga Springs to hand Skidmore (4-2-2, 0-2) their second loss of the season. The Thoroughbreds managed to keep the Statesmen off the board in the first half. Hobart then broke out for three goals in the second half that came from Pete Critchlow in the 48th minute, Juan Widoycovich in the 59th and Ben Orr sealed the victory with a goal in the 83rd minute.
Brian Salazar continues to have a great season in net as he registered eight saves.
University of Rochester 3, William Smith 1
GENEVA — William Smith field hockey (2-6, 0-1) fell in its first game of league play on Saturday to University of Rochester (5-4,1-0) by a score of 3-1.
William Smith opened the scoring in the second quarter with freshman Lauren Jackson’s first goal of the season that she flicked home off a rebound.
The Yellow Jackets stormed back to score three unanswered goals in the second half. The Herons ended up being outshot 18-6; junior Alexandra DeVito made four saves and sophomore Stephanie Stone recorded one.
Hobart 17th out of 24
Keuka men 23rd out of 24
William Smith 12th out of 21
Keuka women 18th out of 21
MOUNT MORRIS — Hobart, William Smith and both men’s and women’s Keuka cross country teams all competed in the Mike Woods Invitational hosted by Geneseo at Letchworth State Park on Saturday afternoon.
Hobart placed 17th in the race, once again led by senior co-captain Josh Wasserman who finished 89th in a field of 314 runners. He registered an 8-kilometer time of 28:00.07, 38 seconds faster than his time last week at the Harry F. Anderson Invitational.
Freshman Jacob Appleton continued to impress as he was the second Statesman to cross the finish line with a time of 28:19.3.
As for William Smith, Ruby Auman led the Herons with a 6-kilometer time of 35:08.2, good for 68th out of a field of 251 runners. It would be Auman’s best 6k time of her collegiate career.
Her sophomore classmate Mikayla Gullace finished 21 seconds behind her to place 89th with a time of 25:39.6.
Keuka men’s and women’s cross country struggled at the big-team invitational. Keuka men placed 23rd out of 24 and the women placed 18th out of 21. Logan Holthouse was the best finisher for the Wolves on the men’s side with a 222nd place finish with an 8k time of 31:28.5. Brianna Guerrerri was the top finisher for the women with a 6k time of 28:34.6; she placed 180th.
Keuka 3, Cazenovia 1
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka women’s volleyball team (5-9, 2-1) closed out a tumultuous month of September with a solid 3-1 victory against conference rival Cazenovia (1-13, 0-3).
Keuka took the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-21. The Wildcats took the third set 25-21 before the Wolves finished them off in the fourth set 25-20. Keuka’s kill percentage rose to .103, which was key to their victory. Grace Allen led the way with 9 kills, 15 digs and 47 total assists. Erika Shephard also had a solid game with 8 kills, 20 digs and 36 total assists.
With the win, the Wolves concluded September with a 3-7 record under the first full month of head coach Quinn Wright.