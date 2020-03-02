WASHINGTON D.C. — Hobart and William Smith sailing began their Spring 2020 season with a road trip to George Washington University for the GW Team Race.
Though it was just six schools competing, it was stiff competition as HWS took on George Washington, UPenn, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Merchant Marines Academy and SUNY Maritime.
The team races operate in that each school has three boats that compete head to head against the other five schools individually. HWS dominated, going 14-1 with their lone loss to the Naval Academy in the third round.
HWS boats managed 1-2-3 finishes in four out of the fifteen races.
Hector Guzman, Kyle Easton and Jake Vickers skippered the three boats with the help of crew members Maya Weber, Aaron Tsuchitori, Aidan Morgan, Anna Flaherty and Sara Smith.
It was a great start to the Spring sailing season for the Colleges. HWS will travel for all but one weekend in the upcoming season. Seneca Lake will be the host for the Presser Trophy in the first weekend of April.
In other local collegiate action:
HOBART AND
WILLIAM SMITH TENNIS#9 Case Western Reserve 9, Hobart 0
Wooster 6, William Smith 3
CLEVELAND — It was a tough opening weekend for HWS tennis. Both teams traveled to Ohio and took on Oberlin Saturday and then split for different matchups on Sunday.
The Statesmen (2-2) took on a tall task in No. 9 Case Western Reserve on Sunday. The Spartans swept Hobart in straight matches. Alan Dubrovsky, Jack Ledford and Kaan Aman were the only Statesmen who managed to win a set. Interestingly, all three won their opening sets and fell in the following two.
As for the Herons (0-3) gave Wooster a bit more of a challenge, but still fell. William Smith managed to take two out of the three doubles matches but saw victory in just one singles match.
William Smith will have some time off before they head down to Orlando, Fla. for their spring trip while Hobart will take on RIT on Tuesday and host Hamilton College next Saturday before heading to Orlando as well.
MEN’S SQUASH Fordham 5, Hobart 4
BOSTON — Hobart squash wrapped up the CSA Team National Championships with a loss to Fordham. The Statesmen (7-13) had previously beaten Fordham 7-2 earlier in the season.
With the match tied at 4-4, the Chaffee Cup was decided in the No. 6 spot. Sophomore Eric Molina took on Winthrop Reed. It was a back-and-forth match which ended with Reed edging Molina 11-9 in the final game to win three sets to two, giving Fordham the 5-4 edge to win the Chaffee Cup.
Despite the tough loss, Hobart performed well down the final stretch of the season. After going 2-11 through the first 13 matches of the season, the Statesmen have won five out of their previous seven matches.