GENEVA — The Hobart and William Smith Colleges sailing team won the David Lee Arnoff Trophy on Seneca Lake this past weekend, Oct. 16-17. It’s the fifth-straight time the Colleges have won the trophy. In addition, William Smith sailors were in Cambridge, Massachusetts for the Women’s Atlantic Coast Tournament.
HWS turned in a strong performance at the first home regatta of the season, placing three teams in the top 10. On Saturday, racing was delayed until 11:15 due to storms rolling through the Geneva area. When racing began, sailors competed in winds ranging from 4-14 knots. Sunday saw a classic west wind ranging from 10-20 knots that kept the sailors on their toes.
The Colleges’ top team turned in a dominating performance compiling 97 points on the weekend. The team won the regatta by 40 points. Will Murray and Frances Depke won A Division, finishing the weekend with 42 points. They were in the top 10 in all but two of the races, posting two victories on Saturday.
In other collegiate athletics news:
Riley Corey named Runner of the WeekGLASSBORO, N.J. — Waterloo graduate and St. John Fisher junior Riley Corey was named the Empire 8 Runner of the Week.
Corey led the St. John Fisher College women’s cross country team to an eighth place finish at Saturday’s Rowan University Inter-Regional Battle. Corey was the Cardinals best finisher in the morning’s 6,000-meter race, as she crossed the finish line in 22:48.6 while averaging a 6:08 mile pace for her fourth E8 weekly accolade this fall.
Keogh gets Offensive Performer of the WeekTROY — William Smith College forward Julia Keogh was named the Liberty League’s Offensive Performer of the Week by the conference office on Monday afternoon. This is the third time this season she has received the honor. In addition, defender Katrine Berg earned a spot on the weekly honor roll.
Keogh and Berg powered the sixth-ranked Herons to a 2-0-0 week on Cozzens Field. On Friday, William Smith (12-1-1, 7-0-0) jumped out to a three-goal lead in the ninth minute and never looked back as they cruised to an 8-0 win over Union. On Senior Day, William Smith knocked off Rensselaer 3-0. Ten of William Smith’s 11 goals on the weekend were scored by seniors who were honored before the start of Saturday’s game, their final regular season home game. William Smith secured at least a share of the league’s regular season title with the victory over RPI.
Keogh led the Herons with four goals and eight points over the weekend. Against the Dutchwomen, she struck twice in the second half. The next day, Keogh opened the scoring in the sixth minute. She added an insurance goal in the 88th minute, burying her second penalty kick goal of the season.
Three Statesmen get weekly football honorsGENEVA — Rochester-native running back Rayshawn Boswell was the Offensive Performer of the Week, linebacker Bryan Aguilar was the Defensive Performer of the Week and linebacker CJ Calero was the Special Teams Performer of the Week.
Boswell rushed for 146 yards on 18 carries against the No. 23 Engineers. RPI came into the game allowing just 112.5 yards rushing per game, but the Statesmen had outrushed all of RPI’s previous opponents by halftime, racking up 156 yards on the ground, including 100 by Boswell. The game’s leading rusher averaged 8.1 yards per carry, breaking loose for a 49-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. It was his league-leading 13th touchdown of the season.
Aguilar made a team-high 10 tackles and the victory-clinching interception against RPI. Aguilar and the Statesmen defense contained the league’s leading receiver, Peter Lombardi (6.8 rec/g, 70.7 rec yds/g), to just four catches for a season-low 17 yards. Aguilar sealed the win by intercepting George Marinopoulos at the RPI 38 with 56 seconds remaining.
Calero’s special teams play preserved Hobart’s one-point lead. The Engineers scored their only touchdown of the day with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter to pull within a point of the Statesmen. On the extra point attempt, Calero raced in from the left side and blocked the kick. He also contributed six tackles to the defensive effort that held the RPI offense more than 200 yards below its season average.