CANTON — William Smith’s soccer team closed out another successful regular season against a strong St. Lawrence team in the final game before the Liberty League Tournament.
It was a hard-fought battle between two of the top three teams in the Liberty League that looked like it was going to be scoreless through regulation time until William Smith (14-1-1, 9-0) produced an 86th-minute winning goal for a 1-0 victory.
St. Lawrence (11-4, 6-3) put up perhaps the hardest fight against William Smith of any team in the league this season. William Smith still manged to get off 21 shots with 12 on goal.
Julia Keogh’s third goal of the season — off an assist from Amanda Adams — was the game-winner. Amanda Kesler was once again in goal for the Herons and earned the clean sheet with three saves.
Keuka 4, Penn College 1
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — After having their 12-game winning streak ended on Friday night, the Keuka Wolves looked to close out their regular season in style against Penn College and that is exactly what they did with a big victory.
The Wolves (13-4, 11-0) were led by Cassidy Walsh with two goals while Grace Walsh and Julia Oglesby had a goal each.
Keuka put 11 shots on goal while Penn (9-8-1, 8-1) had three. Jessica Pegg was in net for the Wolves and earned the win with two saves.
Hobart 1, St. Lawrence 0, OT
GENEVA — While the Herons traveled north to Canton to take on the Saints, the Statesmen hosted the Saints men’s soccer team in their final regular-season match.
The contest went the distance and then some. After a scoreless 90 minutes of regulation, Hobart netted the winner in the 99th minute as junior defender Kyle Walsh scored to end the game. Hobart’s regular season ends with a 13-4-1 overall record and a 6-2-1 Liberty League mark. Brian Salazar played all 99 minutes and earned the clean sheet with two saves.
Keuka 3, Penn College 0
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — While the Keuka women took care of business against Penn College, so too did the men with a shutout victory.
Three defenders scored for the Wolves (7-9-1, 6-0-0). The first was from Chris Millard in the 20th minute on an assist by Damian Rutan. Joshua Card scored in the 40th minute and Claude Tuyishimire put things to bed in the 80th minute. Both were unassisted.
Keuka’s defense smothered Penn College and goalie Ryan Mavretish did not have to make a single save in the victory.
William Smith 129.5,
Alfred University 81.5
GENEVA — The Herons had their home opener in the Bristol Pool taking on Alfred University Saturday.
It was a bittersweet victory for new William Smith head coach R.C. Weston, who coached at Alfred for the previous five seasons before being hired to lead William Smith swimming this past summer. Weston’s Herons earned a decisive 48-point victory against his old team.
Messiah 6, William Smith 1
GRANTHAM, Pa. — The Herons wrapped up a difficult season with a tough loss against No. 11-ranked Messiah College Saturday.
William Smith (5-11, 2-5) was simply overwhelmed by Messiah’s offense. The Falcons (14-4, 7-0) had 32 shots and scored the most goals any William Smith opponent has produced this season.
Sophie Craig scored the lone goal for the Herons.
Keuka 12, Wells 0
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka Wolves closed out their regular season with their largest win of the year Saturday while also claiming their third straight North Eastern Athletic Conference Championship.
The Wolves (5-11, 4-0) destroyed Wells for the second time this year. The first matchup was on Oct. 19 when Keuka won 10-0.
Somehow, the Wolves managed to score more goals this time around. Alyssa Muszak had a hat-trick and Rielly Albee, Vanessa Wilkins and Makaela Mills all scored two goals for Keuka.
Keuka outshot Wells 44-1.
Hobart 7th out of 9
William Smith 7th out of 9
ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — The Hobart cross country team finished seventh at the Liberty League Championship while William Smith placed seventh as well.
For the Statesmen, senior co-captain Josh Wasserman led the way with an 8-kilometer time of 28:09.4. Wasserman was the first Statesmen to finish, placing 55th in a field of 114 runners.
For William Smith, Courtney Paige was the first Heron to cross the finish line with a 6-kilometer time of 25:21.1. Ruby Auman was exactly a second behind her with a time of 25:22.1. The two finished 54th and 55th, respectively, out of a field of 111 runners.
Keuka men 8th out of 10
Keuka women 2nd out of 9
COBLESKILL — Keuka’s cross country teams competed in the North Eastern Athletic Conference championships Saturday at SUNY Cobleskill.
Logan Holthouse was the lead Wolf for Keuka and finished 10th overall in a field of 93 runners with an 8-kilometer time of 28:43.3. Overall, the Wolves finished with 227 points, 35 behind Penn St.-Abington.
The women performed very well behind Aubrey O’Connor who had a career day finishing a career-best 10th place while setting a new personal record with a 6-kilometer time of 27:25.1.
In Friday’s collegiate action:
Hobart 5, Elmira 2
ELMIRA — No. 5-ranked Hobart opened its 2019-20 season with a solid victory over Elmira.
Three different players for the Statesmen had two or more points and four players scored goals. Elmira (0-1) began the game with a goal in the first period. The Statesmen came right back to score three unanswered goals across the second period and the beginning of the third, including two straight by Dan Sliney.
Elmira managed to score in the third to make it a one-goal margin, but Hobart answered with two more goals late in the third to close out the win.
Joe Halstrom made 24 saves in net for the Statesmen.
William Smith 3,
Salve Regina 2, OT
GENEVA — William Smith took its first game of the season in dramatic fashion as first-year Mia LaPlante scored the game-winning goal 58 seconds into overtime.
The Herons (1-0) are 5-1 on opening nights since their inception in 2014. Junior Alison Weiss came up big for the Herons and scored two goals. The first was unassisted and the second was assisted by Marykate Martino and Annika Paletzki.
Keuka 1, Penn St.-Berks 0
READING, Pa. — Keuka escaped with a tough victory against Penn St.-Berks in a defensive battle Friday night.
Keuka (6-9-1, 5-5) managed to score in the first half in the 13th minute off a corner kick that was headed in by Seth Spurgeon for his sixth goal of the season. The Wolves then had to hunker down in the second half as the Nittany Lions (4-10-3, 3-5-2) became more aggressive.
Ryan Mavretish was able to keep the opponents off the board and recorded two saves to preserve the victory.
Penn St.-Berks 4, Keuka 0
READING, Pa. — Keuka’s impressive win streak came to an abrupt end on Friday night against Penn St.-Berks.
The Wolves were shutout by the Nittany Lions (12-6, 10-0). The Wolves only shot the ball three times and put none on net. Jessica Pegg made 11 saves in goal for Keuka in the loss.