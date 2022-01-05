ELMIRA — Keuka College athletics emerged from a month-long holiday break on Tuesday night with the men’s and women’s basketball teams paying a visit to Elmira.
While the men’s game was postponed, the women’s contest began at 5:30 and Keuka held firm with Elmira for the majority of the game until the Eagles pulled ahead and won 61-53, handing the Wolves their first Empire 8 loss of the season.
The leading scorers for the Wolves were Lauren Hill and Gianna Padula, who both scored 12 points. Hill also registered a double-double with 12 rebounds.
Keuka (1-8, 0-1) managed to have four players with double digit point totals but struggled shooting from the field, averaging 21.5% as a team. The Wolves took advantage of Elmira’s foul trouble and scored 19 points from the stripe for 73.1% from the free throw line.