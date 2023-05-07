CANANDAIGUA — Both the Keuka College baseball and softball teams were not home on Saturday afternoon. The Wolves baseball team was representing as the home team for a doubleheader at Finger Lakes Community College against Elmira College. While Keuka softball was at St. John Fisher for a doubleheader of their own.
Both teams fell in all four contests. Wolves baseball lost 4-2 and 11-4 while Keuka softball was beaten 8-0 in six innings in game one and 8-3 in game two to close out their regular season.
This concludes the 2023 season for Keuka softball as they finish with an overall record of 11-27 and 3-13 in Empire 8 action.
Freshman Grace Eagen led the team in batting average this season with a .357 clip. While freshman teammate Makenna DeMoney hit the most home runs for the Wolves this year with two of them.
Keuka baseball (8-22, 3-13) has one more game left on their regular season as it’s the series finale against Elmira on Sunday afternoon but this time to be played on Kuhl Field in Keuka Park. The final result of the Wolves’ season finale ended after the Times went to press.