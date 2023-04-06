GOWANDA — The Keuka College baseball team bounced back on Thursday afternoon after dropping three straight games against St. John Fisher. The Wolves found themselves back in the win column after a 7-2 victory over Hilbert College at Gowanda High School.
Sophomore right-handed starting pitcher Jesse Capitano picked up the win on the mound for Keuka (4-10) after throwing six innings while only allowing one earned run, four hits and struck out seven Hilbert batters.
Second baseman Shane Daley provided three hits for the Wolves as the sophomore finished with two runs batted in.
Junior designated hitter Brady Booher also provided three hits for Keuka as he finished with one run batted in and two runs scored.
The Wolves are back in action today when they prepare for doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. against Utica University. The two games are to be played at Houghton University.
Keuka will return home on Tuesday when they welcome Hobart College at 3 p.m. This will be one of two meetings this season between Keuka and Hobart as both sides will host a game during this 2023 regular season.
In other collegiate action from Thursday:
WOMEN’S TENNIS
University of Rochester 5, William Smith 4
GENEVA — The Herons dropped their third straight match on Thursday afternoon against the University of Rochester.
Senior Audrey Camacho won at No. 3 singles for William Smith (6-7) as she defeated Rochester’s Jasmin Toor in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2.
Camacho and sophomore doubles partner Natalie Haythorn also won at No. 2 doubles for William Smith. The two defeated Rochester’s Sanjana Karnam and Neha Dania by a final score of 8-6.
The Herons will return to the court on Wednesday when they travel to play Ithaca College at 4 p.m.
William Smith will play its next home match later next week when they welcome No. 34 nationally ranked Vassar College on Saturday, April 15th at 11 a.m.