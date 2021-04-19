UTICA — The Keuka baseball and softball teams both split their doubleheaders this past weekend.
Keuka baseball bounced back after dropping the first game at Utica College to split with the Pioneers in an Empire 8 doubleheader on Saturday.
Utica College took the opening game against Keuka (3-6, 3-6), 11-3. The Green and Gold rebounded in the nightcap, defeating the host Pioneers 10-5.
In game one, Matthew Ciezki had his first collegiate hit in the fifth for Keuka and would come around to score on an RBI single by Nick Kocjan.
In game two, tied 2-2 in the fourth, Keuka regained the lead. With two outs and a man on, Dylan Richards tripled to right for the Wolves to give Keuka the lead.
Utica got one back on a solo home run but Pankowski shut the door, ending with a strikeout as Keuka won game two 10-5.
As for the softball team, Keuka team split against Houghton College on Saturday.
Keuka (3-5, 3-5) took game one against the Highlanders 5-3. Houghton, however, would respond back in game two 7-6.
In game one, the Wolves’ starting pitcher Whitney Tyler recorded five strikeouts and allowed just five hits.
Keuka fell in the second game by just one run. Down 7-5, the Wolves began to mount a comeback with a single from Gorges and a double from Danielle Bosch. Eising had a sac fly scoring Gorges but the Wolves couldn’t come back in time as the Highlanders held on for the win.
In other collegiate action from the weekend:
BASEBALL
Sunday
Niagara County 7, FLCC 4
Niagara County 10, FLCC 1
Saturday
FLCC 3, Niagara County 2
Niagara County 7, FLCC 1
SANBORN — In Saturday’s first game, FLCC starting pitcher Quin Ignaszak shut down Niagara County across seven innings. Ignaszak allowed five hits, one earned run and struck out seven batters, earning the win
In game two, centerfielder Drew Bailey drove in the lone run in the loss.
CANANDAIGUA — On Sunday, the two teams came back to FLCC’s campus for another doubleheader. In game two, sophomore Devin Kelly (Clifton Spring/Midlakes) drove in FLCC’s only run on an RBI single down the right field line in the third inning, but the Lakers were held to one hit.
SOFTBALL
FLCC 11, Niagara County 10
FLCC 9, Niagara County 8
CANANDAIGUA — On Saturday, FLCC softball (6-16, 0-8) swept a doubleheader for the first time this season.
In game one, the Lakers rallied from a 9-5 deficit to win. Clare Kingsfield went 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
In game two, FLCC executed a late comeback, rallying from deficits of 5-3 and 8-7 en route to a 9-8 victory. Hannah Capacci (Seneca Falls/Mynderse Academy) was 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in the second game.
Alfred 4, Keuka 0
Alfred 14, Keuka 2
ALFRED — Starting pitcher Whitney Tyler recorded two strikeouts and pitched the complete game in the loss.
In the second game, teammates Helena Hill and Danielle Bosch both went 2-3 at the plate and both played all 12 innings between the two games.
MEN’S TENNIS
Hobart 9, RIT 0
HENRIETTA — The Hobart College tennis team swept RIT 9-0 in a Liberty League match at the RIT on Saturday afternoon.
The Statesmen (3-1, 2-1) won five of the six doubles matches in straight sets. Shung extended Hobart’s lead to 4-0 with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the No. 2 spot. Atwater clinched the overall match for Hobart, knocking off Verosh Jayanetti 6-3, 6-2.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
RIT 5, William Smith 4
HENRIETTA — The William Smith College tennis team was edged by RIT 5-4 in a Liberty League contest at the RIT Tennis Courts this afternoon.
The Herons (0-4, 0-3) took a 2-1 lead out of doubles play. Maggie Bonomo improved to 2-2 in singles play with a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 1 spot.
MEN’S GOLF
Fred Kravetz Invitational
At Oak Hill CC
Hobart 4th of 5
PITTSFORD — The Hobart College golf team finished fourth out of five teams at the 36-hole Kravetz Invitational hosted by the University of Rochester.
Phill Satin was the Statesmen’s top finisher in the individual standings, tying for ninth place with a 162.
MEN’S ROWING
Hobart Varsity-8: 1st of 2
Hobart Second Varsity-8: 1st of 2
Hobart Third Varsity-8: 1st of 2
ITHACA — The Hobart College rowing team swept its races against Ithaca on the waters of the Cayuga Inlet Saturday afternoon.
The second varsity eight was first on the water and posted a time of 6:38.2, besting the Ithaca 2V8 by 23 seconds. The varsity eight race was up next for the Statesmen and they bested the Bombers by 10 seconds with a time of 6:24.3. Hobart’s third varsity opened up a three seat lead at the 250 meter mark and pulled away for the victory at 7:28.0
WOMEN’S ROWING
William Smith Varsity-8: 2nd of 2
William Smith Second Varsity-8: 2nd of 2
ITHACA — The William Smith College rowing team competed on the waters of the Cayuga Inlet against Liberty League foe Ithaca College today. The Herons varsity eight crossed the line at 7:55.4 and the second eight crossed at 7:58.8.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Mohawk Valley CC
Region 3 Meet 4
UTICA — Sophomore Giovanni Ventura (Geneva/Geneva High) won the 800-meter race for the third straight week.
Ventura ran in a time of two minutes, 8.62 seconds, his fastest time this year. He also placed second in the 1,500 meters (4:47.40).