KEUKA PARK — Keuka College baseball pulled off a big victory on Tuesday with a walk-off victory over SUNY Poly 4-3 at Kuhl Field Tuesday afternoon.
Matt Vaccaro’s single in the bottom of the ninth drove in Tyler Lewandowski from second in the bottom of the ninth. Lewandowski singled earlier that inning to tie the game at 3-3 for Keuka College (7-8-1, 1-2-1). Both Vaccaro and Lewandowski had multi-hit games for the Wolves in support of Jared Beckley who threw 6.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
BASEBALL
Erie County CC 7, FLCC 3
Erie County CC 16, FLCC 6
WILLIAMSVILLE — Finger Lakes Community College baseball traveled to Erie County on Tuesday in the midst of a four-game winning streak. The Lakers (15-10, 2-0) outscored opponents 34-14 in that span.
The winning ways were halted by Erie County CC Tuesday in back-to-back games with the Kats taking the first game 7-3 and the second game 16-6 in 5 innings.
SOFTBALL
Genesee Community College 6, FLCC 2
*Second game finished after deadline
HOPEWELL — The FLCC softball team returned home to take on Genesee CC after splitting a doubleheader with Erie County CC on Saturday. In the first game, Genesee scored two runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to secure their victory.
After Genesee broke out to a 2-0 in the top of the first inning, the Lakers (5-4) answered right back with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. With two on base, Deanna Palmer tripled to right field and both Raegan Seelye scored and Peyton Cory came around to score.
Seelye pitched a complete game for the Lakers, throwing seven innings with 5 earned runs, 6 walks and 7 strikeouts. Seelye was recently named the NJCAA Region III Athlete of the Week for her strong performance against Jamestown Community College the final weekend in March.
The second leg of the doubleheader concluded after the Times went to press.