PITTSFORD — Keuka baseball’s postseason hopes came down to the final day of the regular season on Sunday.
When the day began, Keuka sat in fourth place in the Empire 8 standings. The Wolves were two points ahead of Elmira who took on Sage in Albany.
Against top-ranked St. John Fisher, Keuka fell 8-0 and 16-6. Sage defeated Elmira in their first game to clinch a postseason spot but Elmira won 15-14 in the second game to edge out Keuka for the final spot in the Empire 8 tournament.
Elmira and Keuka both had 15 conference points, but Elmira barely won the head-to-head matchup with Keuka, going 2-1-1.
In other Sunday collegiate action:
BASEBALL
FLCC 11, Tompkins Cortland CC 1
FLCC 10, Tompkins Cortland CC 3
HOPEWELL — Finger Lakes Community College baseball entered the final week of its regular season Sunday against Tompkins Cortland CC on a five-game winning streak.
Tompkins Cortland proved to be no match for the Lakers (32-18, 9-2), who have just two games remaining in their regular season schedule with a Tuesday matchup against Ithaca College’s Junior Varsity squad. FLCC beat the Bombers 3-2 and 11-3 in a doubleheader earlier in the season.
SAILING
America Trophy
HWS 3rd of 18
KINGS POINT — Hobart and William Smith sailed well in the America Trophy regatta over the weekend. The team edged out Georgetown by two points to place in the top three behind second-place St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the Naval Academy, who won the event. HWS finished with 140 points winning four races and posting top-3 finishes an additional seven times throughout the 26 total races.
MEN’S GOLF
Hobart 7th out of 7
At Shenandoah Golf Club
VERONA — Hobart College golf team placed seventh out of seven in the Liberty League championships over the weekend.
Hobart’s best golfer was Sam Cuddeback, whose three-round total equaled 236 (+20). Cuddeback shot an 85 on Friday, a 79 on Saturday and even-par 72 on Sunday to finish 24th overall.
WOMEN’S GOLF
At Kaluhyat Golf Club
William Smith 6th out of 6
VERONA — William Smith placed sixth in the Liberty League tournament over the weekend. The Herons shot a combined 819, or +243, 10 strokes behind St. Lawrence, which finished fifth.
William Smith’s top golfer was Emma Nedeau, who shot a 95 on Saturday and an 88 on Sunday to shoot a total of +39. Nedeau placed 20th overall.
ROWING
Hobart at Stevenson Cup
V8: 4th of 4
2V8: 5th of 5
V4: 4th of 4
WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — The Hobart College rowing team was in action on Mercer Lake in West Windsor Sunday afternoon.
Hobart’s second varsity eight was on the water first and finished the 2,000-meter race in 6:26.8. Navy, who had two boats in the field, finished first and second.
Fresh off its win at the Liberty League Championship, Hobart’s varsity eight was on the water next. The Statesmen, who are receiving votes in the Men’s Heavyweight Varsity Eight poll took on No. 13 Navy, No. 17 Columbia and George Washington and crossed the line with a time of 6:10.6. The Midshipmen won the race, posting a time of 5:53.2.
SATURDAYMEN’S LACROSSE
Alfred 18, Keuka 2
ALFRED — Keuka lacrosse ended its season Saturday against Alfred University. Keuka College finished the season with a 3-9 record, going 0-6 in conference play. Matt Jerman and Ian Rickard scored the goals for the Wolves. The Wolves had 13 caused turnovers on defense and Dylan Hoad finished with 12 saves for the Wolves. In his first year as the starter, he made 125 saves on the year
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
William Smith 24, Vassar 3
GENEVA — William Smith capped off its dominant regular season Saturday with its 11th straight win with a season-high 24 goals and a season-low three goals allowed. With this win, William Smith clinched the outright regular season Liberty League title, their eighth in program history. The Herons will host next weekend’s conference championship.
Allie McGinty led all players with eight points on four goals and four assists. Molly Davis matched her with four goals. Maddie Montgomery added six points on three goals and three assists. Payton McMahon had a game-high seven draw controls and added five points on three goals and two assists. Kelsie Worth finished with three caused turnovers and three ground balls. Maura Smeader and Mady Dicks each played 30 minutes in goal.
Alfred 16, Keuka 15
KEUKA PARK — The Keuka Wolves women’s lacrosse team put forth a spirited effort in its final game of the season against the Saxons.
Trinity Burton led the Wolves with five total points, scoring four goals and adding an assist. Julia Bauder scored four goals and Sadie Bonetti added a goal and three assists in the loss.
BASEBALL
St. John Fisher 11, Keuka 0
St. John Fisher 8, Keuka 2
KEUKA PARK — Keuka baseball kicked off its final weekend of the regular season with a Senior Day doubleheader against the top program in the Empire 8.
Ryan Seales’ RBI single in game two was his 100th career hit. The senior also moved into the top 10 in career RBIs.
FLCC 17, Tomkins Cortland CC 1, 5 innings
FLCC 16, Tomkins Cortland CC 1, 6 innings
DRYDEN — Finger Lakes CC baseball wrapped up April on a high note with a dominant doubleheader sweep on the road. The Lakers (30-18, 7-1) put a bow on April with a record of 19-10 record, including head coach Sean Marren’s 245th win as head coach, a program record.
SOFTBALL
St. John Fisher 8, Keuka 0
St. John Fisher 10, Keuka 0
KEUKA PARK — Keuka softball suffered its sixth straight loss at the hands of the Cardinals on Saturday. Shauna Pimm pitched two innings in relief for the Wolves and struck out three batters, allowing a hit.
Onondaga CC 10, FLCC 2
Onondaga CC 7, FLCC 3
SYRACUSE — Finger Lakes CC softball wrapped up their April schedule with a doubleheader against Onondaga CC. The Lakers (9-17, 2-4) suffered their fourth loss in a row. The program finished April with a 5-14 record.
TENNIS
Hobart 7, Vassar 2
POUGHKEEPSIE — The Hobart College tennis team defeated Vassar College in a Liberty League match Saturday afternoon. With the victory, the Statesmen wrap up their regular season with a 15-6 overall record and a 6-2 mark in conference play. Hobart swept doubles play to take a 3-0 lead in the match.